Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/26/2024 – 20:10

The transmission of opening of the Paris Olympics attracted a lot of people to the fanfest at Villa-Lobos Park on Friday afternoon (26), in the capital of São Paulo. Sitting on benches, lawns, on sarongs or in the stands, the people present at the fanfest were thrilled when the seven mega-screens showed the Brazilian athletes sailing down the Seine River.

For the first time in history, the opening ceremony of the Olympics was held outside a stadium. In Paris, musical and artistic performances took place in the streets, buildings and even on the rooftops of the French capital, on the banks of the River Seine. Also in an innovative move, the delegations of athletes and delegations paraded on boats.

All this unprecedented event divided opinions both on social media and at the fanfest. Most of the people interviewed by the report Brazil Agency approved the innovation brought by France. But there were those who found it all “very strange”.

“I found this opening different, the songs were a bit boring at the beginning. This boat thing was interesting, but it’s not very exciting. It’s a bit tiring,” said Alessandra Caetano Soares, a civil servant from Rio Grande do Sul.

She thought it was interesting that the opening ceremony was held outside the stadium. But she still found the format chosen by Paris strange. “It’s nice to have it outdoors because then there’s much more public participation. But it was different, strange. It’s strange when things change, right?” she said.

Doctor Amanda Félix Santos also thought the format was different, but approved of the event. “It’s a very different event. Before, it used to be held in stadiums, but I think it’s cool. For those watching from outside, it’s really cool. I imagine that for those who were there, it must be a little more monotonous, but for those watching from outside, it’s really cool,” she said.

Computer engineer and former athlete Eliel Alencar enjoyed the opening, mainly because of the diversity. “I came here to the fanfest to honor [a abertura] also as a former athlete. This is a celebration of all sports and the unity of people not only through sports. And this Olympics, in particular, brings culture, diversity and representation. I think that French culture shows us that an Olympics – and all its infrastructure – can be held anywhere. Whether with a whole technical filming structure or in an open environment, with nature participating, which is the demonstration of what is happening. The rain [que caiu hoje sobre Paris] It doesn’t hold anything back, it comes to brighten up even more [o evento]”, he said.

Accountant Anderson Rodrigues, who has always been a fan of the Olympics, also approved of the new format. “It’s very different. For over 100 years, it has traditionally been held inside a stadium, an Olympic stadium, but now France has broken with this protocol and is holding it on the River Seine. I’m really enjoying it, it’s very different from what we’re used to in the traditional way. It will definitely go down in history,” he said.

Rodrigues also approved the choice of the two Brazilian flag bearers: Isaquias Queiroz (canoeing) and Raquel Kocchann (rugby sevens). “I thought it was really cool to encourage life, with Raquel [que enfrentou um câncer]. And Isaquias Queiroz too, this is praising all the achievements he has already made”, he commented.

Expectation

If the opening ceremony divided the fanfest audience, there was no division regarding the expectation of Brazilian athletes winning medals. In this case, there was unanimity: everyone expects a good performance in Paris.

“I think that in skateboarding Raíssa [Leal] will do well. In artistic gymnastics too. I really like swimming, but I haven’t been following how everyone is doing. And, unfortunately, football [masculino] was left out”, said Alessandra Caetano Soares.

Doctor Amanda Félix Santos is betting on a medal for gymnast Rebeca Andrade. “I think she’s going to rock it,” she said. She also expects the girls in rhythmic gymnastics to perform well. “It looks like they’re really strong,” she said.

Former athlete Eliel Alencar is hoping for a good performance in swimming. “Brazil is going all out in swimming, which I’m a big fan of. I’m a former swimmer, so I’m biased. Let’s go Brazil!” he said.

Anderson Rodrigues, in turn, outlined the athletes he thinks are most likely to win medals in Paris. “My expectations are the best. The sports I like to follow the most are volleyball. So I’m expecting women’s volleyball to be three-time Olympic champions. In the men’s competition, they’re not doing so well, but I hope they make it to the final. I also like table tennis and I’m expecting Hugo Calderano to make it to the semifinals to get a medal. In judo, I really like Mayra. [Aguiar]from Daniel [Cargnin] and Baby’s [Rafael Silva]. I’m expecting a lot of medals. And there’s also Rebeca Andrade. I hope she can become a two-time Olympic champion in the vault. And there’s Raíssa [skate]who will have a tough match against the three Japanese, but she will get the gold, for sure.”