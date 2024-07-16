Al Tai Health Center is pleased to announce the official opening of Al Tai Pharmacy, a new addition to its modern facilities in Abu Dhabi. This opening reflects our ongoing commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare services to the community.

Dr. Abdulsalam Al Taie, CEO of Al Taie Health Center, has over 30 years of experience as a consultant in general surgery, laparoscopic surgery and advanced surgery. Thanks to his leadership vision, Al Taie Health Center has become a beacon of excellence in healthcare, especially in the field of weight loss surgeries.

Al Taie Pharmacy (Outpatient): Enhancing Patient Care

The opening of Al Tai Pharmacy within Al Tai Health Center in Abu Dhabi is a testament to our commitment to providing integrated healthcare. The pharmacy will offer a wide range of medicines and health products, in addition to specialized pharmaceutical consultations, ensuring easy access to treatment for our patients. The pharmacy also includes dedicated sections for skin and hair care, as well as a variety of high-quality nutritional supplements, to meet the diverse needs of our patients.

In this regard, Dr. Abdulsalam Al-Taie said: “Al-Taie Pharmacy aims to provide exceptional healthcare services that meet the diverse needs of our patients. The addition of Al-Taie Pharmacy enhances our comprehensive approach to patient care, making it easier for them to manage their health in one convenient place.”

This important step reflects our vision of providing comprehensive and integrated healthcare to all members of society, enhancing their health experience and contributing to improving the quality of life.

Comprehensive health care at Al Taie Center

Al Taie Center is known for its specialization in weight loss surgeries, offering a comprehensive approach to weight loss and overall health. The center includes a group of departments that address various aspects of weight loss care:

● Weight Loss Surgery Department: Specializes in providing weight loss surgeries and comprehensive care for patients suffering from excess weight.

● Dermatology Clinic: Specializes in skin health, especially that which may be affected by weight loss.

● Plastic Surgery Department: Providing plastic and reconstructive surgery to support and complement weight loss surgeries.

● Cardiac Clinic: Dedicated to ensuring cardiovascular health and monitoring patients undergoing weight loss surgery.

● Pulmonary Clinic: Focuses on respiratory health, essential for patients with health problems associated with excess weight.

● Family Medicine Clinic: Providing comprehensive primary care for families and individuals.

● Radiology Clinic: Providing advanced imaging services for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning.

● Psychology Clinic: Providing psychological support and guidance, taking into account the psychological aspects related to weight management.

● Nutrition Clinic: Providing personalized nutrition plans and support for weight management and overall health.

● Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinic: Meeting the unique health needs of women, especially those considering or undergoing weight loss surgery.

● Physiotherapy Clinic: Assisting patients with physical rehabilitation and fitness, which is crucial for post-surgery recovery.

Al-Taie Primary Care Center

Al Taie Center is a leading healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi, specializing in weight loss surgery and offering a wide range of medical services. With a team of experienced and qualified professionals, and using the latest advanced technology, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of our clients.

For more information, please visit http://altaiepharmacy.wordpress.com Or contact us on 02449519 or 024497707.