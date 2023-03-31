By Marcela Ayres

(Reuters) – The opening of Brazil’s lucrative food stamp market will have to wait, according to people familiar with discussions between the finance ministry and the central bank, who disagree on how to regulate the system in time for its launch. scheduled for May.

Tech companies, including financial services arm Mercado Livre and meal delivery company iFood, are hoping the new rules will allow them to grab a bigger slice of a nearly 150 billion reais market dominated for years by the big four. sector.

More competitive options for tens of millions of Brazilians to spend their meal and food tickets could hurt the profit margins of Sodexo and Ticket, a subsidiary of Edenred. Sodexo derived 26% of its operating revenue from Brazil last year and Edenred 22%, according to investor presentations.

But the new portability rules, which allow workers to transfer their credit between suppliers, and interoperability, which open the way for spending to be made at any participating restaurant regardless of the voucher used, will have to wait until the authorities regulate the news. The Ministry of Finance says that the BC has jurisdiction to do so. But the monetary authority has rejected the idea, according to sources, resisting initial proposals and trying to keep its hand out of the segment that does not present systemic risks in the eyes of its technical staff.

The BC even argued that free portability would require investments in an operational structure to control these values, which could create new barriers to entering the market, harming competition instead of helping, according to two people familiar with the discussions.

A third source said the BC signaled a lack of staff and resources for the new regulatory task. Last year, a noisy strike for wage increases delayed the release of economic data and priority projects by the municipality for months.

The impasse increased tensions between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, which behind the scenes are already on the rise, amid intense criticism from the new government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva regarding the level of interest rates and the conduct of monetary policy.

The BC declined to comment on its resistance to market regulation. The Ministry of Finance did not respond specifically on the subject.

TAX INCENTIVES Since 1976, Brazilian companies have received tax benefits to cover the cost of feeding their employees, rules that have fostered the growth of the ticket market, now dominated by Sodexo and Ticket along with private rivals Alelo and VR. In 2021, the government of then President Jair Bolsonaro sought to open the market with a decree instituting the changes. Congress backed the proposal with a law in September, and the Ministry of Labor created a task force in December to structure the regulation. But, already under Lula, the Ministry of Labor dissolved this group. The ministry told Reuters that such regulation “extrapolates its powers” and will be made by the Ministry of Finance and the BC. The director of Public Policy at iFood, João Sabino, stated that the government’s lack of action “is worrying” at a time when companies rely on the new rules as of May, including the definition of a clearinghouse to support the portability. “This market opening will only work if portability is established”, said Fernanda Laranja, senior manager of public policies at Mercado Pago, a unit of Mercado Livre. “Otherwise people will be saying that companies that hold 85% to 90% of the market will remain in power.” Incumbent perks allow major players to charge around 7% in interchange fees for restaurants that accept their meal cards, compared to an average of 2% for credit cards and less than 1% for debit cards. Sodexo, Ticket, Alelo and VR declined to comment, referring the questions to the Brazilian Association of Worker Benefit Companies (ABBT). The president of ABBT, Alaor Aguirre, said it was “totally unfeasible and impossible” for the sector to meet the deadlines established in the 2022 law. He said that ABTT supports a single interoperable network for all accredited players, but the technological integration needed to it hasn’t even started yet. On the other hand, Aguirre said that the push for a portable system that allows workers to move their credit between suppliers would be a “big mistake”, increasing costs and inviting new entrants without concern for nutritional quality or for the adequate expansion of the network of accredited restaurants.