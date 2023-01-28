Genoa – The collapse of the Morandi bridge represents a “wound still open in the hearts of all Genoese people and in the country itself, a wound that shakes everyone’s conscience”. And the process that began in July “implies a truly extraordinary effort, for which recognition must be given to all parties, magistrates, administrative staff, lawyers for the great commitment”. Said the president of the court of appeal of Genoa Elisabetta Vidali during the inauguration of the judicial year which opened this morning at 9.30 in the great hall of the Palace of Justice.

“Since 7 July 2022 – continues Vidali – three magistrates have been assigned exclusively to carry out this procedure, which determines a permanent “subtraction” of three units from the ordinary work of the section”. “The process has absorbed and will absorb for at least two years – underlines the president – enormous human and material resources (just consider that the charges alone are explained in 1,439 pages – and the request for indictment in 1,489 pages -, the civil parties admitted are 213, the witnesses 865, the folders containing documents – mainly CDs – are today 120 , and the documents acquired to date amount to 12 Terabytes, the last brief filed by the investigating offices has 2,380 pages and the judges have already, in this initial phase, issued provisions for over 300 pages).

“The situation of the Tribunal, already dramatic, will become even more complicated – he concludes – with the arrival, next spring, of two other collegiate maxi-trials (the so-called Ponte bis and the “Qui Group failure”, which again will require two other almost exclusively dedicated panels, taking into account the fact that the second sees thousands of civil parties constituted). Currently, following the recent transfers, there are no less than 9 magistrates in the criminal trial sector, but they will soon become 12, due to the forthcoming start of the other maxi-trial, while the expected arrival of the 5 judges approved by the Superior Council, to whom the particular consideration held for the Genoese office must be acknowledged, will be largely nullified by the transfers and retirements that occurred in the meantime”.

“Emergency gender-based and domestic violence, an effort is needed against the communicative loneliness of the victims”

President Vidali’s report showed that trials for sexual violence against minors, ill-treatment and persecutory acts are increasing in the district of the Genoa court of appeal. “The investigations of crimes relating to gender-based and domestic violence – underlines Vidali – suffer from the difficult communicative solitude in which the offended persons are relegated. The victims become aware of being so after a silent and mostly solitary path of subjection, sometimes even long We have witnessed in the country the exponential increase of the most obvious cases of violence, such as feminicide, and the more subtle and unrecognizable forms of oppression such as psychological subjection”.

“There is no doubt – he concludes – that criminal law is not the answer to these social phenomena since it punishes the facts, by definition, already committed, whereas instead a general prevention tool is neededcapable of preventing the use of violence. It is therefore necessary to expand the space for reflection on the subject to all the operators closest to this world of the weak, i.e. health professionals, sociologists, psychologists, educators, social workers and teachers, for a collective awareness of this emergency and organic interventions in the whole social fabric”.

Crisis of justice due to shortage of personnel

“The crisis of justice is not a crisis of the tools, but above all a crisis of resources. The instrumental supply, if anything, will not be able to solve the problems highlighted in the absence of an adjustment of the workforce”, is the cry of alarm launched by Elisabetta Vidali. “Procedural tools – he continues – continue to proliferate in our system, while resources are not yet sufficiently reintegrated. We are also aware of how procedural reforms or additional tools are only palliative elements, frequently at risk of creating insurmountable interpretative difficulties, which often they even slow down reforms prefigured as accelerators”.

“The only true solution – he concludes – must therefore be considered the increase in the units of the organic role of the ordinary judiciary. In fact, the alarming shortage of personnel cannot be overlooked given that compared to a total workforce on the national territory of 10,558 magistrates, there are only 9,108 magistrates, with a lack of coverage of 14 percent”.

The Attorney General: “Serious phenomena of juvenile delinquency are increasing”

“Phenomena of juvenile delinquency, even serious ones”, are on the increase. This is the alarm raised by the attorney general of Genoa Roberto Aniello during the inauguration of the judicial year. Requests for precautionary measures against minors increased by 55% compared to the previous judicial year. “A phenomenon that should also make us reflect on how adults relate to younger people,” he said.

The increase in crimes committed by minors but also the management, in the civil sector, “of a flow of arrivals of unaccompanied foreign minors (including Ukrainians) hitherto unprecedented and such as to determine an increase in protection appeals of + 383% compared to 2021, has led to a significant increase in the work of the prosecutor for minors”. Accidents at work are also on the rise, also due to the concessions introduced by the various bonuses “for the completion of building works often carried out in total non-compliance with sector regulations”.Computer crimes are also on the rise.