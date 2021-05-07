I.n the joy of Alexander Urban is mixed with disbelief. “We had so many hopes,” says the operator of the Tutzinger beer garden on Lake Starnberg. “But we have also given up because politics is simply unpredictable.” He had actually thought that he would only be able to reopen his beer garden and restaurant in June. Now it’s time for him: “Don’t complain, roll up your sleeves.”

Urban only has a few days to have everything ready by Monday. The district of Starnberg has long been one of those regions with incidences well below 100. This means that it can at least open up the outside area. That was the last time on October 31, 2020. In the six months of the lockdown, he brought in at least a few euros through a delivery service. Last summer only absorbed part of the loss in sales: at the end of the year it was still 70 percent less – as in the entire industry.

All the restaurateurs you talk to these days want to be sure that you don’t get them wrong: They are happy about the openings. But they are also overwhelmed. After six months of lockdown, it is not easy, even as an experienced host, to grasp that life is actually about to return. When the phone rings in the dining room of the Löhr family in Bamberg, chaos reigns. The call is passed on, from babble to babble of voices, until Katharina Löhr is on the phone: “We are really happy,” she says.

Bamberg, the island

Her family runs one of the oldest beer gardens in Bamberg – a city that stands out on the Corona map because it is an island in a high-incidence area. That’s why the Löhr family, in all their euphoria, is concerned that the island won’t last long when the guests from the surrounding area come to the city next week. “Perhaps,” says Löhr, “it would have been better to have waited a little longer and then opened the whole country, well.” She doesn’t have time to think about it anyway.

“And another problem,” mumbles Alexander Urban from Tutzing. The organization is in full swing. He has to reschedule the drinks, the food, the ingredients; much he had to dispose of because of the expiry date. The warehouses are empty. He can at least take over the control systems for the flow of guests from the summer of last year. The Luca app and test certificate are used as admission passes. Another concern of the restaurateurs in general and the Löhr family from Bamberg in particular: How will the guests accept the obligation to test?

Mirko Silz has had good experiences so far. Silz is the head of the pizzeria chain L’Osteria. Three of the 111 L’Osteria restaurants in Germany were allowed to open their outdoor areas a few weeks ago because the incidences in Kiel, Lübeck and Trier were low enough. There, even at 2 degrees plus, people would have sat outside and drank and ate as much as seldom before the pandemic, says Silz.

Nevertheless, it is not economical if the restaurateurs are only allowed to open their terraces. “Outdoor catering is the icing on the cake for the basic business. You hardly make any money with it. Especially when there is no basic business, ”says a representative of the German Hotel and Restaurant Association (Dehoga). Silz still considers it the duty of the catering industry to reopen as soon as it is allowed – even with the risk that the bad weather report will ruin even the few income.

The L’Osteria boss has adopted a more conciliatory tone towards politics since most of the aid has flowed and the pizzeria chain only has a double-digit million amount in corona-related losses. “We in the catering industry are the mirror image of society,” says Silz. “After we made a special sacrifice in the pandemic, it is now our social responsibility to be there for our guests with the openings.”