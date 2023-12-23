Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 10:01

The electricity sector is preparing for a significant change from 2024, when a new rule comes into force that will allow all consumers connected to a voltage above 2.3 kilovolts (kV), known as group A, to choose their electricity supplier , adhering to the so-called free energy market.

In practice, this means that companies with electricity bills exceeding R$10,000 will be able to change their energy supplier, an option until now only available to companies with monthly electricity costs exceeding R$50,000, as they can currently only join the market free consumers with demand greater than 500 kilowatts (kW).

The change means a great opportunity to reduce costs for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs), potential new business for generators and traders, and impacts on the energy distributors market.

Estimates from the Brazilian Association of Energy Traders (Abraceel) indicate that 165 thousand companies will be able to change their electricity supplier. Part of this contingent, however, estimated at more than 90 thousand consumers, adhered to the distributed generation model, leaving, therefore, a group of more than 70 thousand consumer units with the potential to migrate to the free market, according to estimates by the Energy Trading Chamber Electrical (CCEE).

Of this total, 12.8 thousand consumers have already informed their respective distributors of their intention to migrate to the free market starting next year, according to the most recent data released by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel). “In 25 years, we have reached 30 thousand units, and we are already bringing in more than 12 thousand, it is a lot at this first moment”, said the executive president of Abraceel, Rodrigo Ferreira.

The entity estimates that the total number of consumers who will start purchasing energy in the Free Trading Environment (ACL) next year will reach 20 thousand. If this projection is confirmed, there will be a growth of 54% in relation to the 37.6 thousand consumer units registered with the CCEE at the end of November.

Economy

The market moment is attractive to consumers. With hydroelectric reservoirs full and a prospect of still slow economic growth, energy prices for 2024 and beyond are at historically low levels. The view is that there is a structural oversupply of energy in the country, which helps to keep the value of a megawatt-hour (MWh) on the free energy market below R$120.

In addition to the MWh value, the free consumer also pays transmission and distribution fees (Tust and Tusd, respectively), in addition to charges. Even so, the value is significantly lower than the more than R$600/MWh of the average Brazilian tariff charged in the regulated market for consumers served at high voltage, according to data from Aneel.

As a result, suppliers have offered discounts that can reach 40% in relation to the electricity bill with the distributor, still guaranteeing good profitability.

Among the more than 12 thousand consumers who decided to migrate to the free market, attracted by the potential savings, is the logistics operator TORA, which signed an energy supply contract with Cemig. No financial details of the contract were disclosed. The company only informed that it will be guaranteed to receive 100% renewable energy in the total flexibility model, that is, with a commitment to receive energy in the exact amount it consumes, without minimum consumption obligations or maximum consumption limits.

Despite the significant number of migration processes already announced, there is a perception among traders that it is difficult to convince consumers, many of whom are unfamiliar with contracting free energy.

For the managing partner of Indra Energia, Thiago Veiga, breaking the barrier of lack of knowledge about the segment is the biggest challenge currently faced. “Many of our potential clients are a little afraid and even say that 'it's too good to be true', so I think we are more in the awareness phase, of showing that this is a solution that works within the rules of the game and We are not inventing a fashion”, he says.

Even so, Indra projects to triple its revenue in 2024, exceeding R$ 1 billion, growth supported precisely by the businesses prospected after the opening of the free market. Indra's goal is to have at least 1% market share in this segment classified as “retail”.

Urca Trading revised its growth targets downwards in light of the difficulties faced as soon as it launched its strategy for small clients, in the middle of this year. Initially, the company planned to reach 2,500 customers by the end of 2024. Now it is working with the prospect of reaching 2,000.

The company's president, Dante Beneveni, says that, in addition to the lack of knowledge, the complexity of the migration process and the strong competition – which he classified as “unfair” in some cases – also hinder the company's plans. “We thought it would be faster, but it is not such a digital migration process, so we realized this difficulty and have already adjusted the strategy to convert customers.”

War over electricity bills

In the fight for customers, companies launch different strategies to try to strengthen the commercial channel and ensure greater capillarity and customer attraction. Cemig, for example, signed partnerships with professional associations, such as the Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais (Fiemig). Other companies, such as 2W and Ecom, rely on “autonomous agents”, or regional representatives who facilitate consumer prospecting.

There are also reports of associations between energy companies and other sectors of the economy that have a solid customer base that can be accessed. This is the case of Auren, which agreed to create a joint venture with Telefônica, owner of Vivo, with an eye on the operator's 112 million customers.

According to CCEE, until last week there were 99 suppliers qualified to operate in the retail segment, a number that continues to grow. This amount includes companies linked to large groups that operate in various segments of the electricity sector, arms of traders or generators, and newcomers. As a result, the market is already talking about future consolidation, as scale is essential in this segment of electrical retail.

Impact

In the fight for consumers, the losers are the distributors, who lose market share. Although from an economic point of view these concessionaires will not suffer an immediate impact, as they continue to be remunerated for the use of the wire and are protected by overcontracting, there tends to be a financial impact. This is because the energy purchased under long-term contracts and not sold to customers is settled at a “spot” price, currently very low, which causes an imbalance in the flow of payments, which is only realigned in annual readjustments.

Additionally, Abradee, the association that brings together these companies, is concerned about the impact that migrations will have on future tariff adjustments. This is because, with the reduction of the market, the costs borne by the regulated market – including the contracting of thermal plants that guarantee security to the interconnected system and various sectoral charges – will be shared by a smaller group of consumers. “This generates an increase in the tariff and brings operational difficulties – such as an increase in defaults and losses”, said the entity’s president, Marcos Madureira.