Sheikh Issa bin Abdullah Al Mualla opened the first mobile clinic to provide free consultations for Parkinson’s patients in the UAE at the Dubai Police Empowerment Council for People of Determination at the Police Academy, with the participation of a group of local and international specialist doctors..

This initiative is the result of joint efforts between the Dubai Police Empowerment Council for People of Determination, Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, Dr. Vinod Mehta, and Professor Ray Chaudhary from the Parkinson’s Centre of Excellence at King’s College London and Dubai, with the aim of providing comprehensive support to patients, including free consultations on dealing with the disease, appropriate healthy lifestyle, and providing free guidance and advice to patients suffering from memory and movement disorders..

Sheikh Issa bin Abdullah Al Mualla expressed his appreciation for this pioneering humanitarian initiative and the efforts made by Huthaifa Ibrahim, Founder and President of Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, who seeks to help everyone suffering from symptoms of the disease. .

He said that this clinic is not just a medical facility, but a beacon of hope for many, through its role in raising awareness and providing free consultations and sound advice on dealing with the disease, at the hands of specialists..

He called on the medical community to provide support to this group, stressing that community solidarity would help patients overcome the challenges they face..

For his part, Major Abdullah Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, stressed that the mobile clinic provides free advisory services and is evidence of the commitment to empowering Parkinson’s patients, as they are among the people of determination category, and to ensure that they receive the care they deserve..

Dr Vinod Mehta, Consultant Neurologist and Movement Disorder Specialist at King’s College Hospital London and Dubai, highlighted the holistic approach to care, noting that effective treatment goes beyond medication to include a multidisciplinary team of physiotherapists, speech therapists, nutritionists and psychologists who work together to improve the quality of life for Parkinson’s patients..

Kimberley Pearce, CEO of King’s College Hospital Dubai, confirmed the commitment to providing all necessary assistance to ensure the success of the mobile clinic in serving patients..

In turn, Huthaifa Ibrahim, Founder and President of Friends of Parkinson’s UAE, stressed the importance of launching the mobile clinic to make a difference in providing therapeutic and advisory services to Parkinson’s patients..