In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, opened the integrated “Emirates Field Hospital” in the city of Abéché in the Republic of Chad, to provide its therapeutic services and medical care to our fellow Sudanese refugees. To Chadian territory.

The hospital, which cost more than $20 million, includes departments for children, gynecology and obstetrics, in addition to orthopedics, general surgery, and internal medicine. It also includes an operating room, emergency medicine, a laboratory, a pharmacy, and various types of radiology departments, in addition to 10 beds for intensive care rooms, and 50 beds for patients. Internists and other medical specialties.

The number of workforce in the hospital is 22 doctors, 92 nurses, in addition to 12 medical support, and 41 non-medical workers, and it is operated by Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi.

The opening of the field hospital comes within the framework of the state leadership’s keenness to provide continuous humanitarian and relief support to the Sudanese brothers, and to work to alleviate the living burdens imposed on them by war conditions, and to meet their medical, humanitarian and relief needs, within the framework of the UAE’s authentic approach to standing with the brothers and extending a hand. Helping them in various circumstances.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan confirmed, on this occasion, that the opening of the hospital came within the framework of the support provided by the UAE to the Sudanese brothers affected by the difficult conditions caused by the conflict in Sudan since the beginning of April 2023, and in support of the efforts undertaken by the Republic of Chad in responding to the humanitarian situation and alleviating the situation. One of the effects of the situation resulting from the influx of large numbers of Sudanese refugees into its territory.

He expressed his thanks and appreciation to the friendly Republic of Chad for its efforts and cooperation in establishing this hospital, which also serves the areas near it.

He added that the opening of the hospital comes as a continuation of many initiatives presented by the UAE over the past months in the humanitarian, relief and development fields, to provide the basic needs of Sudanese refugees in Chad, as well as to their host communities, the most important of which are the Emirati field hospital in the city of Amdgrass, the rehabilitation and maintenance of schools, and the digging of wells. Distributing food aid, lighting roads and markets, in addition to opening an aid coordination office in Chad.

He pointed out that the establishment of this integrated field hospital in the city of Abéché, which cost more than 20 million US dollars, was designed according to the highest medical standards consistent with the finest modern field hospitals, in addition to the presence of an integrated medical staff in all specialties, providing its services around the clock and professionally. It includes dozens of highly experienced and competent doctors, pharmacists, nurses and technicians, using the latest medical devices and equipment and modern medicines.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan added that the hospital will contribute to extending a helping hand, support and humanitarian support to our Sudanese brothers, to reduce the burden of suffering faced by refugees and host communities, while providing the necessary medical services to those affected, especially the groups most affected by patients, children, the elderly and women. The opening was attended by the UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Chad, Rashid bin Saeed Al Shamsi, the Chadian Minister of Health and Prevention, Dr. Abdelmadjid Abderrahim, the Governor of Ouaddai State, Bishr Ali Suleiman, the Mayor of Abeche Municipality, Mohamed Saleh, Sultan Sharif II, Sultan of Dar Ouaddaï, and a number of Chadian officials, in addition to… Representatives of the Emirati institutions supervising the implementation of the project, and the Emirati medical team.

It is noteworthy that the UAE provided approximately $467 million in aid to the friendly Republic of Chad during the past five years, including about $100 million to support the refugees it received and provided support to.

