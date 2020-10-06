Ifremer estimates that there are twice as many shellfish that can be fished as the last two “already excellent” years.

While scallop fishing resumed on part of the deposit in the bay of Saint-Brieuc (Côtes-d’Armor) on Monday, the number of shells reached a record level, according to data from the French Institute of Research for Exploitation of the Sea (Ifremer), presented on Tuesday 6 October by France Bleu Armorique.

According to Ifremer, which ran a campaign from September 2 to 17, “the total biomass for all ages has exceeded 68,000 tonnes this year, far ahead of the previous record of 2018”. For the shells that fishermen can haul up, namely those larger than 102 millimeters, the biomass is estimated at 37,000 tonnes, almost “50% more than the last two years already excellent”.

The other large deposit of shells in France, the Bay of Seine, hosts an exploitable biomass estimated at 64,000 tonnes, a level close to the 2018 record.

“These figures confirm the favorable trend observed since the beginning of the 2000s, in connection with the management implemented by the French fisheries, welcomes Ifremer on his website. We can cite in particular the overall reduction in fishing effort by setting up fishing dates and timetables, or even improving gear with the use of larger dredge rings “.