Yesterday, the Ministry of Education announced the opening of registration for graduates of previous years, in a new session of the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) sessions for the academic year 2022-2023, explaining on its website, that the date of the session is August 16.

The ministry has identified a number of steps to issue the “EMSAT” certificate, including starting the service by logging in with the user’s account or via digital identity, filling in the data and requirements, attaching the required documents, paying the service fees, and then sending an electronic copy of the certificate, after five working days. to the applicant’s e-mail, after reviewing his data.

The Ministry indicated that the importance of the test is to assess the knowledge and skills of candidates in the transitional stages after the general education stage, and the transition to the stage of higher education, and is used for the purposes of university admission, and evaluating the effectiveness of school performance, the quality of the public education system, taking the necessary decisions for improvement, and providing decision makers with information. About the skills that students acquire at their different academic levels. The student submits the test electronically through the system when registration is opened for the various sessions, based on the approved agenda.



