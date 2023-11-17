Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/11/2023 – 23:58

The Santiago Parapan American Games are officially open. The ceremony that kicked off the mega event took place on Friday night (17), at the National Stadium, with tributes to pioneers of Chilean Paralympic sport and highlighting local culture and the importance of the host country in world astronomy. The competition continues until November 26th, with 1,927 athletes from 33 countries.

The ceremony began at 8:45 pm, with the flag of the host country brought by Chilean swimmer Valentina Muñoz, gold at Parapan de Lima, Peru, in 2019. After the hosts’ national anthem was played, the participating delegations paraded in alphabetical order – the with the exception of Chile itself, the last to perform at the stadium.

On Thursday, the Brazilian delegation had as its flag bearers Claudiney dos Santos, two-time Paralympic discus throw champion, and Mariana d’Andrea, gold medalist at the Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, in 2021. The country is in Santiago with 324 athletes with disabilities, in addition to ten athletics guide athletes (who help blind runners), three boccia runners (a sport for athletes with a high degree of motor impairment) and two blind soccer goalkeepers (the only ones on the team who can see).

After the parade, the center of the field gave way to the representation of a metropolis, alluding to Santiago, with the performance of artists symbolizing urban daily life, bringing elements such as skateboarding and street dancing. Brazilian Tamara Catharino was responsible for the choreography. Chilean singers Ana Tijoux and Kya sang the official song of the event, “A La Cima”, accompanied by the hip hop group Original Movement.

The flag of the Paralympic Committee of the Americas (APC) was brought by six adapted sport personalities, including former swimmer Gabriel Vallejos, the first to represent Chile in the Paralympics, at the Games in Barcelona, ​​Spain, in 1992. Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared Parapan open, while Victor Hugo Silva, captain of the host blind football team, swore in the athlete.

“Over the next few days, you [atletas] They will have the opportunity to show themselves and everyone else, with discipline and dedication, that it is possible to make dreams come true. You represent all of America united in Santiago. They are ambassadors of the values ​​of the Paralympic movement, such as courage and dedication, which will inspire everyone”, highlighted the president of the APC, Julio César Ávila, in a speech.

The final stretch of the ceremony included a presentation in reference to Alma, an installation in the Atacama Desert, with 66 antennas, more than five thousand meters above sea level and which is considered the largest astronomical project in the world. With lights symbolizing stars, 300 drones created different constellations in the sky of Santiago.

The Parapan cauldron was lit by Cristian Valenzuela, the first Chilean to win a Paralympic gold medal, at the London Games, in the United Kingdom, in 2012, in the five thousand meter race in the T-11 athletics class (total blind). The ceremony came to an end with more musical performances, from singers Denise Rosenthal, Beto Cuevas, Pablo Chill-E, Flor del Rap and, again, Ana Tijoux.

Make history

Although the opening ceremony took place this Friday, one of the event’s 17 disciplines had already started last Thursday (16): table tennis, with individual competitions. Brazil has 20 athletes guaranteed in the men’s and women’s semifinals. Therefore, 20 medals are guaranteed for the country, as there is no game for third place. It remains to be seen what color they are. In four classes, the duel for a place in the final will be between Brazilian table tennis players.

The result already surpasses that of Lima, at least in terms of the number of medals. Four years ago, Brazilians achieved 19 individual podiums in the sport.

Since the 2007 edition, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil has been at the top of the Parapan medal table. In Lima, the performance was record, with 308 medals and 124 golds.