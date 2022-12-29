Antwerp mayor Bart De Wever has decided to ban the opening of kickboxing champion Jamal Ben Saddik’s new gym. The reason is the many violent incidents against the Ben Saddik family in recent months, as a result of which the fitness poses too great a threat to public order, the Flemish site Het Laatste Nieuws reports.

