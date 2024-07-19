Abu Dhabi Housing Authority announced the opening of a branch of the Abu Dhabi Housing Centre, the unified centre for housing services in Zayed City – Al Dhafra Region, with the aim of enhancing the journey of customers in the Al Dhafra Region, and enabling them to access the Authority’s services easily and conveniently.

The services provided by the branch to customers include: housing grant services, housing loans, exemptions, purchase of residential lands, and housing benefit replacement services. The branch receives customers from Monday to Thursday, from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm, and on Friday from 7:00 am to 11:30 am.

Beneficiaries of the Authority’s services can also submit housing service requests via the “Abu Dhabi Housing” application, the interactive digital platform parallel to the “Abu Dhabi Housing” Center, which includes all the services provided by the Authority and needed by the citizen in the journey to obtain housing benefits in an easy manner.