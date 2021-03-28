Ajman (WAM)

Ajman Medical District opened a new center to provide the “Covid 19” vaccine in the Chinese market in Ajman, within the framework of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, represented by Ajman Medical, to provide the vaccine to all members of society in order to reach the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, to reduce the number of cases and control On illness. Hamad Tarim Al Shamsi, Director of Ajman Medical District, said that the opening of the new center comes as a culmination of the great successes achieved by the centers providing the “Covid-19” vaccine, covering all regions of the Emirate of Ajman, pointing to the high turnout and positive interaction that these centers have witnessed by community members. Who actively contributes to confronting and confronting this pandemic.