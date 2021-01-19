The opening of the branch of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts is delayed in Tomsk. The reason is the anti-epidemiological restrictions adopted in Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic. This became known after negotiations between Governor Sergei Zhvachkin and the leadership of the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow.

As specifies RIA Tomsk, in 2020 the regional authorities proposed to the Pushkin Museum to open a Siberian branch in Tomsk and to adapt the building of the former House of Officers for a permanent exhibition. The museum, in turn, promised to collect a collection of exhibits from the Pushkin Museum and objects of contemporary art.

The project will be financed by private investment. In addition to the exhibition space, the building located in the center of Tomsk will house the Department of Contemporary Art of Tomsk State University.

The House of Officers was built at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries by the architect Konstantin Lygin. Until 1917, there was a Noble Assembly here. After 1931, the building housed the Garrison House of the Red Army.

In 2011, the Russian Ministry of Defense transferred the building to the ownership of the city. However, a year later, it came under the jurisdiction of the region.