The opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games in Paris showed the collapse of civilization and Christian culture in the West. This was written by the Greek portal pronews.gr.

The presence of transvestites at the ceremony, “who pretended to be Jesus Christ and his disciples at the Last Supper,” caused a negative reaction.

This clearly demonstrates the complete collapse of Western civilization, the transformation of the Olympic festival and its ideals into a parade of transgenders. portal pronews.gr

European Parliament expresses anger over 2024 Olympics opening ceremony

MEP Marion Maréchal of the Reconquista party was outraged by the performance. “It is difficult to appreciate the few successful scenes between the beheaded Marie Antoinette, the kissing couple, the transvestites, the humiliation of the Republican Guard forced to dance with Aya Nakamura, and the general ugliness of the costumes and choreography,” she is quoted as saying. RIA News.

The deputy also addressed all Christians of the world who are watching the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games and feel offended.

Know that this is not France speaking, but the left-wing minority, ready for any provocation. Marion MarechalMEP

In her opinion, what happened was a hopeless attempt to praise the values ​​of sport against the backdrop of crude propaganda of woke culture (woke – from the English “to wake up”, the movement is also known as SJW, “social justice fighters”).

How writes Ukrainian publication “Strana.ua”, the highlight of the show was a man painted blue who danced on a table. Then a bearded woman sang at the ceremony.

Olympic flag hung upside down at 2024 opening ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 33rd Summer Olympic Games took place on Friday, July 26, in Paris. For the first time in history, the organizers held it outside the stadium – the teams sailed on boats along the Seine River past the main sights of the French capital, and spectators were placed on the embankments and bridges.

During the ceremony, a mysterious character carried the Olympic flag to the stage located near the Eiffel Tower. Afterwards, it was fixed upside down on a flagpole and raised.

In addition, the event announcers confused North and South Korea. The incident occurred during the delegation parade. When the South Korean team was sailing on a boat along the Seine, the French and English speakers announced it as the DPRK team. However, the subtitles of the broadcast had the correct designation.