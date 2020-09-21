Jean-Claude Azoulay, vice-president of the national union of medical biologists, welcomes on franceinfo the opening of these centers to unclog overwhelmed laboratories.

“It is extremely important that we deliver results within 24 to 48 hours, if we really want to fight this epidemic”, reacted Monday September 21 on franceinfo the doctor Jean-Claude Azoulay, vice-president of the national union of the medical biologists, after the announcement by the ARS of Ile-de-France of the opening of 20 centers of screening of Covid-19.

While today laboratories can perform up to 1.2 million tests in France, Jean-Claude Azoulay welcomes “the considerable effort” realized, but wonders: “Up to how many tests per day are we going to go up? Is it really useful? Today, I think we have to say stop. We have to regulate”. For him, the opening of these centers is “a response which is very positive, insofar as we will be able to take priority patients”.

franceinfo: What is your reaction after the opening of these screening centers announced by the ARS in Ile-de-France?

Jean-Claude Azoulay: This is a very positive response, insofar as we will be able to take priority patients from these centers because they are symptomatic, Covid-contacts or they are likely to carry the virus. These are people who must be identified as quickly as possible. The daring is in dealing with our delay, because the average delay in getting PCR results is seven days. Which means that we have a liability of seven days, which doesn’t make sense. You have to be bold in making a decision about these tests. There is a decision that is difficult to accept, which would be to say that beyond four days there is no longer any interest in measuring these swabs. In addition, we must reserve part of our capacity between 70 and 80% in dosage every day for tests taken the same day, and that the remaining 20 or 30% serve to absorb the delay. By prioritizing patients, we will first collect the patients who really need it, then the patients who have an obligation related to travel because it is not a first level priority. Then there are the patients who are worried. It is extremely important that you get results within 24 to 48 hours. If we really want to fight this epidemic, we need to be responsive. To have this reactivity we must not have behind us this burden of older tests.

The triptych: testing, tracing, isolating does not work?

It is because there are too many people who are screened. At the beginning we started off with a gun at the laboratories. We said “we accept”, and whatever we asked we did. We went from zero tests in March to over 1.2 million today. The effort has been considerable. We were helped by the public authorities in particular to recover certain reagents when we had difficulties. Today, I think we have to say stop. How many tests per day will we go up to? Is it really useful? Is it useful for some people to come for testing three times a week because they are worried? We must regulate. We are still capable of doing 1.2 million tests per week, but we might as well do them wisely.

And what do you think of the saliva tests. Can they help relieve the laboratories?

Saliva tests are one way of doing self-tests if necessary and they must be done on populations that are symptomatic. There is less virus in saliva than in the nasopharynx. You can increase the capacity of these tests by not doing them all the time. The ideal is to do them in the morning on waking without having washed your teeth and on an empty stomach so that the mass of virus present can be collected by a swab. The best is also to clear your throat. The strategy must be adapted to the situation in order to be able to face the return of this disease in order to do what is necessary.