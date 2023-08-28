The edition 2023 of theOpening Night Live was most viewed ever, with over twenty million viewers who scored a +66% compared to the show broadcast last year. Gamescom 2023 also had 320,000 visitors.

Although between the games and announcements of Opening Night Live 2023 it is perhaps missed some acuteprobably due to the fact that most of the titles present were already known, there is no doubt that these numbers consolidate the event.

“Thank you!” she wrote Geoff Keighley, organizer and presenter of the ONL, in a post on Twitter. “2023 was the most watched edition of Opening Night Live ever. Viewership was up 66% from last year and Gamescom 2023 had 320,000 visitors over the course of the week.”