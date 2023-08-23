L’Opening night live 2023 it has just ended, and apart from a few small hiccups in the initial stages (by now Geoff Keighley must be used to pitch invasions) it was a solid show, with lots of interesting content. What exactly was shown? We see all games and ads presented during the event which, like every year, opens the Gamescom of Cologne.

Starfield First Keighley welcomed the pianist Inon Zur, who played a song by Starfield, making us immerse ourselves in the atmosphere of the awaited Bethesda title and then showing the new, exciting live action trailer of the game, which leverages the innate desire to explore new worlds. For the occasion, Todd Howard also took the stage, who reiterated how this is the first intellectual property for the team for over twenty-five years and explained how we will begin our adventure in the Starfield campaign, creating a character and then entering in the Constellation and choose our path.

Black Myth Wukong Black Myth Wukong was shown with a new trailer that updates us on the state of development of this very interesting action game inspired by oriental legends, in which we will control Wukong himself. In the video there are some suggestive sequences, but also furious fights between the hero and his many enemies, among which some powerful and huge bosses that we will have to get to know, so as to avoid their devastating attacks and sink our blows.

Little Nightmares 3 Little Nightmares 3 was announced at Gamescom with a release period, specifically the new chapter of the horror-style adventure will be available over the next year on PC and consoles. In this case, the developers of Supermassive Games will take the reins of the Bandai Namco franchise, telling the story of brothers who will have to work together to be able to escape from a real nightmare, as per tradition for the saga originally created by Tarsier Studios.

Age of Empires 4 Age of Empires 4 was launched as a surprise on Xbox during the Opening Night Live, confirming a leak that popped up in the past few hours which anticipated the sensational shadow drop for the famous strategic game. This is of course the Anniversary Edition, playable on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One and included in the Xbox Game Pass subscription, apparently characterized by a careful and well done conversion work, which takes into account the commands via controller and the interface needs of console users.

Killing Floor 3 Killing Floor 3 was announced with a decidedly gruesome and bloody trailer, as is the tradition for the shooter series based on zombies and mutants developed by Tripwire Interactive. In exit “soon”, we imagine within this year, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will certainly resume the formula already appreciated in the first two episodes but will not fail to enrich it with new mechanics, new scenarios and an enormous amount of enemies ready to tear us apart. See also This would be the cast if Shingeki no Kyojin was a Mexican soap opera | EarthGamer

Paydays 3 Staying on the shooter theme, Payday 3 was presented at Gamescom 2023 with a new trailer full of in-game action, which does not fail to underline the spectacularity and frenzy of Starbreeze’s heist game. At the command of the characters that fans of the series have come to love over the years, once again we will be able to launch ourselves into missions of varying degrees of difficulty, deciding whether to rob a series of shops or an important bank, plan the coup and possibly face the police troops when they try to arrest us.

Rebel Moon Rebel Moon, the Netflix film directed by Zack Snyder, was the protagonist of a new trailer during the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live, presented in this case by the director himself, who took the stage together with Geoff Keighley to talk about the saga. Also an avid gamer, Snyder took advantage of the event to announce the release of a Rebel Moon game developed by Super Evil Megacorp, the authors of mobile hits such as Vainglory and Catalyst Black: it will be a cooperative experience set after the events of the films , but for further details we will have to wait.

Crimson Desert We also saw a new gameplay trailer of Crimson Desert, the new action experience of Pearl Abyss, the Black Desert team, announced some time ago but then postponed to rethink its mechanics. Well, according to what we have seen, the authors have made considerable progress, enriching the gameplay with new solutions (see Assassin’s Creed climbing) and giving further depth to a combat system that promises to be really fun and spectacular.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage We have just mentioned it: Assassin’s Creed Mirage was shown with a new trailer at Gamescom 2023, in this case a predominantly narrative video but interspersed with interesting gameplay sequences. Not surprisingly entitled “Baghdad: the Round City”, the trailer takes us back to the streets and roofs of the city which will be the backdrop to the adventures of Basim, a former petty thief who decides to join the ranks of the Hidden and is trained consequence to become a master Assassin and restore justice among the people.

Tekken 8 Tekken 8 finally has an official release date: it will be available from January 26, 2024, as announced by Bandai Namco with the new, spectacular trailer of the game presented at the Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live. See also Layers of Fears remake shows off "new story chapter" in latest trailer In short, we have witnessed a postponement compared to the original launch window of 2023, probably due to the great abundance of high-profile titles arriving in stores between now and the end of the year: in this way the new chapter of the Japanese saga will perhaps be able to carve out an adequate slice of the public.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 The gameplay of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was shown on video at Opening Night Live, with an entire campaign mission in which the team we control is tasked with sneaking into a fortress in the middle of the sea in an attempt to find the dangerous Makarov. In presenting the demo, the developers of Sledgehammer Games recalled some of the new features of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, including the Open Combat missions that will join the linear ones in the campaign, the remastered maps of the original Modern Warfare 2 and the new open world based Zombies mode.

The First Descendant The new trailer of The First Descendant tells the lore of the third-person shooter developed by Nexon in Unreal Engine 5.2, which will see us fight among the ranks of the Descendants to face the alien Vulgus. Designed for a cooperative experience open to a maximum of four participants, the game includes RPG elements applied to the loot, which we will inevitably have to collect in an attempt to get better equipment for the character and thus also improve his characteristics in battle.

Sonic Superstars Sonic Superstars has a release date and a new trailer: the SEGA game will be available starting October 17 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, giving us gameplay that can also be declined in multiplayer. This is precisely the focus of the video presented at the Opening Night Live, full of colors and naturally characterized by high-speed exploration, which, however, inevitably undergoes a downsizing in the company of friends: there is no need to leave the your companions, when you run so fast.

Nightingale The promising Nightingale has an early access release date, as well as a new gameplay trailer that Inflexion Games has seen fit to bring to the Opening Night Live stage: the game will debut on Steam on February 22, 2024. Rather long timing for a project that remains very interesting due to the setting and the mixed mechanics, which combine survival, PvE and an open world structure without neglecting exploration sessions and a crafting system through which to build a bit of everything.

Lords of the Fallen Cinematic trailer for Lords of the Fallen, which is shown at Gamescom 2023 with an extended video version of the story, consisting of pre-rendered sequences but also short in-game scenes. See also Armored Core fans get their hopes renewed with From Software's latest job listing The end result is undoubtedly spectacular and highlights the strengths of the promising soulslike, which boasts a truly impressive roster of bosses, suggestive scenarios and the new mechanic that allows you to switch from the world of the dead to that of the living, finding different challenges waiting for us.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty was presented with a gameplay trailer at Gamescom 2023, and after all we are talking about one of the most anticipated products of the event presented by Geoff Keighley: the expansion of CD Projekt RED’s action RPG looks really interesting and this video confirms it. In addition to the unpublished characters and narrative elements, in fact, Phantom Liberty will introduce some changes to the combat system that will give us greater freedom, an even wider and more devastating arsenal, new perks and cyberware, as well as a revised skill tree, which now also includes the Relic branch.

The Crew Motorfest The launch trailer of The Crew Motorfest not only emphasizes the many qualities of the new episode of the Ubisoft course series, but also announces the interesting five-hour free trial. It will therefore be possible to experience the experience of this third chapter thoroughly for free before proceeding with a possible purchase and find out what is new compared to the past in terms of driving model, accessible vehicles, races and of course the setting: this time we go to Hawaii .

Mortal Kombat 1 Producer Ed Boon took the stage again at Opening Night Live to present a new gameplay trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, which not only shows off the ultra-violence we are now well used to, but also reveals some new Kombatants. As you know, in recent days we have tried the new beta of Mortal Kombat 1 and we were positively impressed by the characters revisited thanks to the reboot, as well as the strategic impact of Kameos during matches.