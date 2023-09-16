Once the summer lethargy has been overcome, last Thursday the new season of contemporary art galleries woke up in Madrid. With 56 simultaneous inaugurations, the Opening Madrid Gallery Weekend (from September 14 to 17), an event promoted by the Arte Madrid association, provides an electric shock to the pulse of the capital’s cultural income with varied proposals that aspire to captivate the interest of a general public—and, especially, the young person—who still does not dare to frequent these spaces. It is not just about filling the rooms with potential buyers throughout these days, but about encouraging visits now and throughout the year.

With exhibitions by artists versed in all disciplines, many of them individual and others collective, possibly the only truly structuring element among such a number of proposals is trying to offer an attractive attraction. Dress up in your best clothes and wait for the viewers to respond. In any case, a free tour of these spaces allows us to detect some common themes, underground currents that generate readings that perhaps serve as a demonstration of art’s capacity to interpret and even anticipate social debates. Among other possible perspectives, we highlight here several samples that reflect on the contested notion of fragility, on bodies and identities, and some more on the desire and role of the mass media in this turbulent phase of late capitalism.

Work by Jürgen Klauke in Helga de Alvear.

In the Nieves Fernández gallery, the Mexican Moris freezes in The open-air prison a still image of the state of your country. It is not so much about reporting but about telling, about offering a pair of eyes to those who cannot (or do not want to) see. In collages made with disposable materials—many of them, such as shoes or shreds of fabric, found on the street, as well as T-shirts exchanged with dozens of foreigners in Mexico that viewers can take home in exchange for leaving their own—the artist reflects your country’s recent position as a transit space. Emigrating northwards, it has become the welcoming place for other migrants who try, often without success, to cross its borders to reach the United States. Through the reappropriation of clippings from the tabloid press, whose covers combine obscene headlines of ultraviolence with images of sexualized female bodies, the artist composes a visual essay that gives new meanings to the stories constructed by the media. Another Mexican, Jonathan Hernández, also uses this expressive method, deploying in Walking, dislocated and out of placein La Caja Negra, a collection of press images resignified through juxtapositions and contrasts that reveal the brittle structure on which political and economic systems are based.

Several proposals reappropriate press clippings to generate alternative stories of reality

In parallel to the observation of the weakness of contemporary societies, Elo Vega raises a critique of that same quality traditionally attributed to women’s bodies. With the idea of ​​art as a legitimizer of the canons of beauty as the axis of her proposal, the Andalusian creator once again uses images taken from the media to confront them with a series of classic sculptures in The ideal way (Juana de Aizpuru). In this clash, and in its interaction with other objects such as embroidery and display cases, which allude to vulnerability, the questions that John Berger raised more than five decades ago in his famous Ways of Seeing: Represented as Objects—and Not Subjects—are evident. — in painting and sculpture, female nudes can be explained as a projection of male lust. In The voice due to you, displayed in the space of 1 Mira Madrid, the Sevillian Inmaculada Salinas presents a proposal articulated around two concepts: fragmentation as a means to address feminine identities and the existence of an intermediate age in which women, neither girls nor adults, They are perceived as an uncomfortable social figure. The discomfort caused by images of violence is precisely at the core of the work of the pioneer of feminist art Nancy Spero, who died in 2009, whose works on paper (a material that returns, once again, to the concept of fragility) made in the last 30 years of his life and gathered in NoguerasBlanchard under the title of A Sense of Possibility.

Nadín Ospina, ‘Alicia (Alétheia)’, 2022. Fernando Pradilla Gallery. Elvia Mejia

Sliding down the slope that leads to the collective from the personal, Vicente Blanco proposes in the Silvestre gallery a parallel—and inverse—exercise of deconstruction of identity. As a homosexual man and a stranger residing in a town in Galicia, his drawings on paper and canvas gathered in The unexpected bodies They refer to the destruction caused to ecosystems and discover an anti-romantic version of neo-ruralization. The 3D printed plastic sculptures of the Colombian Nadín Ospina in The persistence of desire (Fernando Pradilla). Using works on paper combined with photographic self-portraits, the German Jürgen Klauke, one of Helga de Alvear’s classic artists, explores in Kreuz & Queer the limits imposed by social constructions related to gender, delimiting a vision charged with eroticism and crossed by the duality of black and white, the visible and the hidden, the straight and the curvilinear. With pleasure like leitmotivAriel Cabrera also resorts to the dialogue between opposites in his paintings of Humid areas (Álvaro Alcázar), works made throughout his entire career in which the background of the history of his native Cuba prevails.

As a counterpoint to the immersions in the carnal and the telluric of the previous proposals, the works of Koo Jeong A in an + bn = cn (Albarrán Bourdais) travel to the ends of the universe to invoke energies. The Korean artist, who will represent her country at the next Venice Biennale in 2024, with a project focused on smells, offers here a hybrid experiment of art and science in which the stars and mathematical abstractions are combined with sculptural objects. which, descended from the heights of art and thought, acquire mundane uses such as furniture.

