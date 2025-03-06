Among the various sections that accompany the general arc program, Opening has already become one of the most veteran and representative. Since 2011, it has been an exhibition initiative that tries to give birth to new proposals as well as make visible and promote a series of national and international galleries that recently begin their journey, always within the recent context of recent creation. The incorporation of this type of young galleries has the main objective Within the most current art. Non -ABCDDEARCO 2025 ‘Profiles’ standard noticies: the ‘new’ image of Latin America at the Miguel Cereceda Standard Fair if ABCDEARCO 2025 ‘Wametise’, or other art is possible in Arco Javier Rubio name They can boost their careers and that of the artists they represent. For the visitors of the Fair, this section is postulated as a territory of exploration, confrontation and discovery, which allows them to access new proposals, normally further away from the standards established by the market, and, in many cases, also acquire them at a fair He repeated last year. In principle in next year, Anissa Touati will be in this case who returns to form curatorial team with another new curator. This is apparently one of the identity features of the section. The geopolitical situation a aspect that has been taken into account when establishing synergies and starting strategies in relation to the topics and objectives of reflection on which to deal with in the section has been the valuable geopolitical situation of our country, at the middle of the intersection of the Mediterranean Sea and the Strait of Gibraltar, which gives Spain an important identity as a crosses and flow and cultural fields. In my opinion, this approach should also have been reinforced by the historical and cultural role that our nation has played with respect to the Latin American sphere, which would have to become a fundamental agent and a bridge of union and diversity in relation to that subcontinent. I fear that it is a battle of difficult victory. Contacting with the conceptual basis that supports the proposal we find that, unlike previous years in which there were not much certain thought strategies, beyond focusing on a clear objective such as a space for commercial and commercial promotion and dissemination, which in my opinion should be its main purpose, this time they have incorporated when selecting the proposals of a fairly cryptic justifications In my opinion that in reality more seem verbal artifice fires than solid and tangible options. Thus, we are told that the selection “has been molded by the exploration of the legacled concept entangled from a space, an analysis that covers the region, but also to the world in general. Under this perspective, the proposal invites you to imagine new liberating narratives that intertwine territories, stories, myths, hopes and struggles, with the aim of recovering the future through plural solidarity. ”New faces. From top to bottom, detail of El Chico’s stand: Managers of Villa Magdalena (San Sebastián) and Callirrhoe (Athens) tsfrancically, I fail to understand well what the Opening curators refer here. I do not know why the most current and emerging art projects have to come almost always accompanied by a blurred and hardly understandable conceptual paraphernalia that only unfortunately contributes to enhancing the negative image of contemporary art as something inbreeding, cryptic, dark and, perhaps what is worse, pretentious. Wouldn’t it be better in this case to assume that it is about giving visibility to a series of new galleries within the complex universe of the artistic market? Obviously, the main selection toll must be implicit in the quality and relevance of the projects presented. Neither more nor less. In Opening 2025, a total of eighteen galleries that belong to a broad record of very diverse cities and cultures such as Athens, Bogotá, Cabo del Cabo, Dakar, Istanbul, Limassol, Lisbon, Madrid, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Salta, San Sebastián, Tehran, Tiflis and Zurich. Of this number, ten return to participate after their experience of the previous year, while another eight are released within the section. For its part, the total amount of artists present is thirty -three. Although from a curatorial point of view, certain lines of action have been tried, the truth is that the remarkable diversity of proposals does not make it easy to find those shared features. Yes, a reflection on the stratification of power and some social and personal differences can be observed, especially in relation to sexual attitudes and gender discriminations, such as the colorist facilities of Theresa Weber (Hatch, Paris), the images of Phillip Timsichl (Blue Velvet, Zurich), or the works of Arda Asena and Yaz Tasci (OG, Istanbul). There is also an obvious interest in a critical and generic reading of certain artisanal processes, linked to textile in various manifestations such as Emma Roche (Brigitte Mulholland, Paris), Carlos Luis “Pajita” García Bes (Remote, Salta) or Elisa Pardo Puch (Pradiauto, Madrid) with a special introspection on the materials to be used. PAN (Fermay, Palma de Mallorca), the multiple pictorial or objective pieces of Arébénor Basséne (Selebe Yoon, Dakar), the tortured constructions of Mamali Shafahi (Circuit, Toronto / Teheran) or the aggressive sharp objects of Omar Castillo (Sissi Club, Marseille). Anissa Touati. Pavilion 7. In addition a selection of galleries that do not contribute great novelties to the contemporary scene but, at least, they reach the opportunity to be able to make themselves within the hard art market. Something is something.

#Opening #benefit