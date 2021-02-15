At the start of the week, the optimists take over the helm on the German stock market. At the opening on Monday, the Dax rose 0.4 percent to 14,111 points and was only around 60 points below its record high from last week.

“In addition to the hopes that the US economic stimulus package will not be long in coming, it is the progress made in the fight against the coronavirus that continues to create an optimistic mood on the trading floor,” said market analyst Milan Cutkovic from the brokerage firm Axi. “The number of new cases is also falling in the corona hotspots.”



Lanxess moved into the limelight among companies after the chemical company announced the takeover of US competitor Emerald Kalama. “The second best acquisition after the failed purchase of the specialty chemicals division of Lonza,” said a stockbroker. The price of one billion dollars for Emerald Kalama is not a bargain. Lanxess shares nevertheless rose by 3.8 percent.

rtr