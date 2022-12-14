After years of waiting, it has finally been confirmed exactly when it is that super nintendo world will open its doors in Hollywood, United States. Although the amusement park in Japan opened its doors since last year, this will be the first time that a large part of the western public has access to this magical place.

It will be on February 17, 2023 when Universal Studios in Hollywood give us access to Super Nintendo World. This location will offer us an augmented reality Mario Kart game set in Bowser’s Castle, a Toadstool Café and a 1-Up Factory product store.

Additionally, guests will be able to purchase Power-Up Bands to play interactive games in the park and track their scores through the Universal Studios app. Unfortunately, Yoshi’s attraction, which is in Japan, will not be part of the western park.

Fortunately, the expansion plans do not end here, as plans to open a Super Nintendo World in Singapore and Florida are already underway. Along with this, we must not forget that the construction of an expansion of Donkey Kong is also planned in the park in Japan, which will have a roller coaster.

Remember, Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios in Hollywood, California, will open its doors on February 17, 2023.

Editor’s Note:

I can’t wait to visit Super Nintendo World when I get the chance. This is one of the most acclaimed amusement parks in Japan, and it will be interesting to see how the Western public reacts to it.

Via: VGC