Yesterday, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure opened the gates of a number of dams in the emirates of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, with the aim of relieving pressure on them after the recent rains that the country witnessed, and as a precautionary step for expected rain in the future, in addition to making use of the dams’ water to improve the groundwater level.

The ministry stated on “Instagram”, that the dams that were opened include the Al-Wariah dam in the Emirate of Fujairah, the main Shoka dams, Sefni, Buraq, Al-Ajili, Aswani 1, and Mamdouh in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, calling on the public and residents near the dams and valleys to take caution, caution, and adhere to with safety instructions.

During the past few days, the country witnessed heavy and medium rains, which led to the flow of valleys and the accumulation of water in low-lying areas in several areas, especially in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman.