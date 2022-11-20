Opening ceremony of the 2022 World Cup, the singers: advances on the event

What are the singers and the lineup of the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, scheduled today – Sunday 20 November 2022 – at 4 pm on Rai 1? As usual, before the match that will open the World Cup (Qatar-Ecuador) the opening ceremony will take place, historically one of the most watched moments of the entire tournament. Around 16 (Italian time), the opening ceremony of the World Cup will begin. There will be several artists who will perform during the opening ceremony: Jeon Jung-kook, member of the K-Pop band of BTS is officially confirmed as well as Trinidad Cardona, Davido, and Aisha, who composed the official song of the World Cup. Bands and artists chosen by the organization will give life to the singing event. Also present Lil Baby.

Generally, FIFA has always singled out one song as the soundtrack to every World Cup in recent years. In the case of Qatar 2022, a playlist of four different songs has been made official, all included in a list where they take the name of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Official Soundtrack. The songs identified are the following:

Hayya Hayya (Better Together) – Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha

Arhbo – Ozuna (feat. GIMS)

Light the Sky – Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad, Manal & RedOne

additionally The World Is Yours To Take – Tears for Fears (feat. Lil Baby)

Streaming and TV

Where to see the opening ceremony of the Qatar 2022 World Cup (singers and lineup above) on live TV and live streaming? The event will be broadcast free-to-air in Italy on Rai 1 starting at 3.30 pm today, Sunday 20 November 2022. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.