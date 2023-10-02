Opening ceremony | At the opening of Motonet’s Sweden store, a Finnish trick was performed, which caused long queues

Motonet was opened in Sundsvall, and there were queues at the door. The reason was a lure familiar to Finns: buckets.

Free ones the buckets are also suitable for Swedes, it was revealed at the opening of Motonet’s new shop.

The chain, which sells tools and car spare parts, among other things, opened its first Swedish store in Sundsvall over the weekend. According to Motonet’s press release, over 6,000 customers visited the department store over the weekend.

Buckets filled with products related to motoring were reserved for the first thousand.

“We wanted to bring something very Finnish to the opening day, and the buckets seemed to appeal to Swedes as well. Motonet’s concept is the same in Finland and Sweden, but the selection has been adapted to local habits to some extent,” says the CEO of Motonet’s parent company, Broman Group, in the press release. Toni Stigzelius.

Motorcycles employs around 50 people in Sweden, 40 of them in Sundsvall and the rest in administration in Stockholm. Next year, stores will open in Gävle and Örebro.

Before this, Motonet’s only foreign department store was in Tallinn, Estonia, where it was opened in 2016.

The company has 40 department stores in Finland. The company’s turnover in the fiscal year 2022 was approximately EUR 430 million.