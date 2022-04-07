Opening Bucha massacre investigation is next step: UN

An investigation into the circumstances of the death of people in civilian clothes, found in Bucha by the Ukrainian authorities after the withdrawal of the army Russian, is the “next stage”, declared Thursday a senior UN official visiting the suburbs of kyiv.

“The world is already in deep shock,” said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General. for Humanitarian Affairs, to a person in charge of the Bucha mayor’s office, assuring that “the next stage is to carry out an investigation”.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during his visit to Bucha, the area of ​​the massacre. Photo: AFP PHOTO /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

We support the UN Secretary General’s call to open an independent investigation into these atrocities.

The G7 powers condemned “in the strongest terms” the “atrocities” committed by Russia in Ukraine and called for his exclusion from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The leaders of the group, made up of France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States and Canada, along with Germany, also express their “strongest condemnation” for the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, the town in the region of kyiv where killings of civilians were revealed.

“We emphasize that those responsible for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate use of violence and attacks against civilians, must be brought to justice,” the statement said. DEVELOPING NEWS…AFP

