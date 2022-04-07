Opening Bucha massacre investigation is next step: UN

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Ukrainian citizens next to a Russian military vehicle in Bucha.
EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY
Ukrainian citizens next to a Russian military vehicle in Bucha.
The United Nations condemned the events and is studying the expulsion of Russia from the Human Rights Council.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 07, 2022, 09:03 AM
An investigation into the circumstances of the death of people in civilian clothes, found in Bucha by the Ukrainian authorities after the withdrawal of the army Russian, is the “next stage”, declared Thursday a senior UN official visiting the suburbs of kyiv.
(Read: G7 highlights the importance of “more weapons” to Ukraine and “more sanctions” to Russia)
“The world is already in deep shock,” said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General. for Humanitarian Affairs, to a person in charge of the Bucha mayor’s office, assuring that “the next stage is to carry out an investigation”.
(He is interested in: Moscow denounces setbacks in negotiations due to a change in kyiv’s position)
We support the UN Secretary General’s call to open an independent investigation into these atrocities.
The G7 powers condemned “in the strongest terms” the “atrocities” committed by Russia in Ukraine and called for his exclusion from the United Nations Human Rights Council.
The leaders of the group, made up of France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States and Canada, along with Germany, also express their “strongest condemnation” for the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, the town in the region of kyiv where killings of civilians were revealed.
“We emphasize that those responsible for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate use of violence and attacks against civilians, must be brought to justice,” the statement said. DEVELOPING NEWS…AFP
More world news
– More than 300 dogs died in Ukraine after spending weeks without water or food
– Government of Peru declares itself “very solid” despite the social and political crisis
– G7 highlights importance of ‘more weapons’ to Ukraine and ‘more sanctions’ to Russia
April 07, 2022, 09:03 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Opening #Bucha #massacre #investigation #step
Leave a Reply