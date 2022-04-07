Thursday, April 7, 2022
Opening Bucha massacre investigation is next step: UN

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2022
in World
Bucha

Ukrainian citizens next to a Russian military vehicle in Bucha.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukrainian citizens next to a Russian military vehicle in Bucha.

The United Nations condemned the events and is studying the expulsion of Russia from the Human Rights Council.

An investigation into the circumstances of the death of people in civilian clothes, found in Bucha by the Ukrainian authorities after the withdrawal of the army Russian, is the “next stage”, declared Thursday a senior UN official visiting the suburbs of kyiv.

(Read: G7 highlights the importance of “more weapons” to Ukraine and “more sanctions” to Russia)

The world is already in deep shock,” said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General. for Humanitarian Affairs, to a person in charge of the Bucha mayor’s office, assuring that “the next stage is to carry out an investigation”.

See also  Elections Portugal, right to recover: Costa's socialist model wobbles

(He is interested in: Moscow denounces setbacks in negotiations due to a change in kyiv’s position)

Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky during his visit to Bucha, the area of ​​the massacre.

Photo:

AFP PHOTO /UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS

We support the UN Secretary General’s call to open an independent investigation into these atrocities.

The G7 powers condemned “in the strongest terms” the “atrocities” committed by Russia in Ukraine and called for his exclusion from the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The leaders of the group, made up of France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States and Canada, along with Germany, also express their “strongest condemnation” for the atrocities committed by Russian troops in Bucha, the town in the region of kyiv where killings of civilians were revealed.

“We emphasize that those responsible for war crimes and violations of international humanitarian law, including the indiscriminate use of violence and attacks against civilians, must be brought to justice,” the statement said. DEVELOPING NEWS…AFP

More world news

– More than 300 dogs died in Ukraine after spending weeks without water or food
– Government of Peru declares itself “very solid” despite the social and political crisis
– G7 highlights importance of ‘more weapons’ to Ukraine and ‘more sanctions’ to Russia

See also  Vladimir Putin published the list of 'hostile' countries for Russia
