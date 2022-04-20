Converted, this concerns 4.8 million euros. According to the auction house, it concerns the Argentine shirt in which Maradona made two of his most talked about goals in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, but his family is fighting that.

After the break, ‘Pluisje’ first scored after a solo from the halfway line and then scored a goal with ‘the hand of God’. Maradona jumped over the English keeper Peter Shilton and tapped the ball into the goal with his hand, something the referee missed (2-1). Argentina then steamed through to the world title.

According to Maradona’s family, the shirt that Maradona wore in the first half is now up for auction. The Argentine captain is said to have changed shirts at halftime. However, Sotheby’s says it has applied special techniques to ensure that the shirt in which Maradona scored twice is auctioned. English midfielder Steve Hodge swapped shirts with Maradona after the game and has since owned the iconic kit.

The auction will run until May 4. Sotheby’s expects a profit of between 4 and 6 million pounds.

