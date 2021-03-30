B.aunatal, Alsfeld and Dieburg have been awarded the contract. The state government has selected manageable municipalities from North, South and Central Hesse in order to test experiences with “opening steps with close control” of the infection process in the fight against the pandemic. “It is not a question of dropping all restrictions via the detour of testing,” emphasized Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) on Tuesday. He complained about political signals that had given rise to misunderstandings. In just a few days, the hope of being able to take part in the pilot project had arisen across the whole of Hesse. According to Bouffier, the applicants, whose number was close to 100, even included municipalities in which exit restrictions apply due to a high incidence.

However, it is important to try out responsible steps where the number of new infections is low. Baunatal has always had low incidence values ​​for a long time. The head of government characterized Alsfeld as a small town with a large catchment area in rural areas. As a former district town, Dieburg still had many functions that extended into the Odenwald.

In the selected municipalities, the health authorities are ready to closely monitor the experiment. Useful insights can only be gained if they can reliably track contacts. The country wants to offer the Luca app for this purpose. According to Bouffier, there must be verifiable evidence such as day passes or IT-based access authorizations for access to shops in order to strictly control the infection process. In addition, the municipalities would have to have enough tests and provide funding. “In addition, we made sure that these municipalities belong to different hospital supply areas,” said the head of government.

“We are aware of the very dynamic pandemic situation”

In the Hessian state capital, there was regret on Tuesday evening that they themselves had not been selected. Wiesbaden is still ready for such a project, said Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende (SPD). One understands that the country allows only very limited and cautious models in view of the increasing numbers of infections and the associated risk. Nevertheless “we regret this decision”.





In principle, the selected municipalities act independently. The trials will run until May 1st and will then be evaluated. The model municipalities are supported by the state government. In the end, it should be decided whether such test strategies can be used across the country to cope with the pandemic.

“It is necessary to carry out the projects within a responsible framework and with a manageable risk,” said Health Minister Kai Klose (The Greens). “We are aware of the very dynamic pandemic situation and have therefore decided on clearly communicated termination criteria right from the start.” For example, the experiment will be terminated immediately if the hospitals in the respective supply area are overloaded or the incidence value no longer falls below 200.

When asked about the debate about the Astrazeneca vaccine that flared up again on Tuesday, Klose said that the serious side effects reported had not yet occurred in Hesse. He suggested that the topic would be on the agenda of a conference of federal and state health ministers on Tuesday evening.

Bouffier, who is also deputy federal chairman of the CDU, criticized the current debate about tougher restrictions and expressed criticism of the communication from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). The new rules only came into force on Monday. You will not change it again immediately, “just because someone believes that something new has to be done now.”