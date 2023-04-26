IIn the process of alleged copyright infringement against British singer Ed Sheeran (32), both sides held their opening speeches on Tuesday. Sheeran himself did not initially testify, but according to US media reports, he was sitting next to his lawyers in a black suit.

The heirs of US musician Ed Townsend, who died in 2003, accuse Sheeran of copying at least part of his song “Thinking Out Loud” from the song “Let’s Get It On”, which Townsend had released with his colleague Marvin Gaye. The process should be about “recognising merit where it belongs,” said a lawyer for the Townsend heirs. Sheeran’s attorneys denied the allegations. Thinking Out Loud’s chords and rhythm were based on “basic building blocks of music that no one can own.”

The process, which has already been postponed several times, began on Monday with the selection of the jury. According to US media reports, Sheeran wants to testify in the process himself. The musician, like some of his colleagues – such as Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams – have repeatedly been confronted with allegations of copyright infringement in recent years.