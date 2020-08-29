Sara Goering is co-author of an article published in the magazine Nature where he advocates, as part of a group of internationally renowned experts, for the need to establish a code of ethics and legislation that regulates the application of brain devices. Explain how this technology could condition the way of being of citizens.

Why is it necessary to establish a code of ethics for the implantation of brain devices?

Implanted brain devices hold great promise for addressing disease or injury, but they also provide a unique type of access that could serve to alter our neural activity. Since our neural activity is the basis that defines the way we think and who we are (our consciousness, our memories, our personality, our responsibility for action, everything is in our brain activity), we must be careful when advancing in the design of devices that can significantly alter the way we think about ourselves and the world.

How could these devices change our brain?

Deep brain stimulators [como los microchips implantados en el cerebro] significantly help Parkinson’s patients with tremor and muscle stiffness problems. But some people also experience psychosocial changes, feel an increase in impulsivity, personality changes … The devices have effects on our behavior but these effects are difficult to perceive, so they can make the patient have an ambiguous feeling about control of their actions. They may feel like they don’t know how much the device is influencing their behaviors or thoughts and how much is their sole decision.

So would it be possible to hack humans and change their will, for example?

Currently that level of specificity is not possible to my knowledge, but the vulnerability of a device to hacking is very concerning. If a hacker can alter the way a device works, then he could command a robotic arm to move in a particular way that was not intended by the user. Or you could change the stimulation patterns on a brain microchip to make someone feel different. Since these states also influence the will, it would be an indirect manipulation of the will.

Who decides if a device is going to improve the brain or not?

People could decide for themselves if they want a device or if it is an improvement for them. But determining which devices to make requires a larger social conversation about the potential individual benefits and dangers of certain types of brain access and control. It is particularly important that people with disabilities, who could benefit the most from this technology, are listened to in order to be clear about which types of devices are preferable and for what reasons; and how much it is reasonable for us to waive privacy, for example.

Enhanced memory is attractive to most of us, but the ability to forget is also incredibly valuable.

What if only a few can afford to have these devices implanted?

This may happen at the beginning. These questions need to be addressed, as some of the improved capabilities could eventually offer people who use them competitive advantages, although this is not happening now. I think an even more important question is for us to consider the implications of enhancing some of the capabilities that seem promising but may not be as valuable as they seem. For example, enhanced memory is attractive to most of us as we age, but the ability to forget is also incredibly valuable and should not be underestimated.

Could a new social divide be created between those who have access to cognitive enhancements and those who cannot afford it?

Possibly, but it depends on the type of technologies used. For someone to be able to connect directly to the Internet with their mind, or to be able to switch from thoughts to text messages without the need to type (as Facebook and Neuralink hope) would allow them to access information faster, but that would not be enough to make them think. more clearly or better. Having capabilities controlled by brain-computer interfaces could allow us to do things with our thinking and could make us more productive or less dependent on the limitations of our own musculature, which could create a kind of gap.

If the use of these devices spreads but we do not all have the same access to them, could we become almost two different types of humans?

It depends on the technology we consider. Most of today’s devices are designed to help people achieve function that is normal and not superhuman or completely different from human. However, opening access to the brain allows different experiences than those that are typically human. If a device can stimulate my sensory cortex to make me feel like I’m touching something my body isn’t touching, then virtual worlds can become convincingly real. If the devices can significantly improve a person’s memory or give him a way to send messages to other people’s brains without speaking (as some brain-to-brain interface studies suggest), then at least the norms about the human being as those We understand today they could change, depending on whether people have implants or not.

Do you think it is possible to achieve equitable access to neurotechnologies to improve the brain?

To begin with, we don’t have the same access to basic mental health care, at least in the US, so I don’t have much hope of having the same access to mental enhancement technologies. Addressing equal access is a serious concern, but it is perhaps more important to determine whether the alleged improvements are indeed improvements and whether they are worth seeking out.