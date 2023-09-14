His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Office, announced the opening of 11 new educational complexes within the “Zayed Educational Complexes” project, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

The complex is one of the largest national educational projects, aiming to enhance the state’s efforts in providing infrastructure that keeps pace with developments in the field of education and in line with the state’s ambitious plans for future generations, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development goals.

This came during his visit to the Zayed Educational Complex in the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in the Emirate of Fujairah, accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, the Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, the President of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, and the Minister State for Early Education Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, along with a number of senior officials.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Today we inaugurated the Zayed Educational Complexes project, which bears the name of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, who founded our country on science and knowledge, and laid the first building block for an educational renaissance with a proactive vision of the requirements of… the future”.

His Highness stressed that “the Zayed Educational Complexes Project is a new national achievement,” noting that the project includes 11 model educational complexes, completed according to international standards to provide the best educational environment for our children.

He also emphasized continuing to enhance the potential of our educational institutions to be centers of creativity, innovation and the creation of future generations.

His Highness said, “The nation’s achievements and gains require the preparation of national cadres capable of preserving them, investing in them, and building on them so that the UAE continues its leadership, development, and progress.”

He added: “We are keen to ensure that the educational system keeps pace with the latest developments and technologies, as education represents a major priority and an essential lever for sustainable progress and development.”

During his tour, His Highness inspected the classrooms and the complex’s facilities, which include laboratories equipped with the latest scientific equipment, in addition to the sports facilities, including swimming pools, indoor halls, playgrounds, advanced halls for practicing many activities, and other facilities that support the students’ cognitive and creative journey.

He listened to an explanation from Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri and Suhail Al Mazrouei about the details of the project, which was implemented by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, the Presidential Office, and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, in cooperation with more than 30 local authorities in accordance with the highest international specifications and standards during a record period of time, ranging from Six and eight months.

Each educational complex is equivalent to four schools, with a capacity of more than 2,500 students in one complex, while their combined capacity reaches about 28,000 students in the 11 complexes. It includes 200 laboratories, serving various specialties, and the area of ​​each complex is 1,600 square metres. It also includes 44 sports facilities, and each complex includes a swimming pool with an area of ​​540 square meters, sports courts with an area of ​​1,800 square metres, and a multi-use covered indoor hall, with an area of ​​560 square metres, in addition to a theatre, which has an area of ​​1,125 square metres, and can accommodate about 500 visitors, in addition to the establishment of integrated halls dedicated to various types of arts.

Each complex includes between 86 and 92 classrooms, depending on the number of educational sessions. The educational complexes were designed and implemented in accordance with sustainability standards, as they include large green areas, shaded spaces, and energy-saving systems, in addition to being equipped with the latest interactive screens and smart control and monitoring systems. This contributes to the highly effective operation of the complexes, ensuring the safety of students.

It is noteworthy that more than 16 thousand engineers, supervisors and workers participated in the construction work, around the clock to complete and deliver it in record time, before the beginning of the current academic year, and the number of working hours reached 94 million hours.

• Mansour bin Zayed inspects development projects in Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah.

Completion of 1,100 housing units

The tour of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Residential City in Fujairah, included a number of development and service projects, which were completed according to the highest standards and specifications to meet the needs of the population, enhance the level of quality of services provided to them, and achieve stability for citizen families, in addition to projects Maintenance, rehabilitation and other initiatives. Among them, the completion of 1,100 housing units for citizens, including road, infrastructure and site coordination, in addition to the follow-up office for the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed City initiative in Fujairah “My City”, next to a mosque with a capacity of 1,200 worshippers, and a public park that includes an open gym, a football field, and a track. For running, tennis tables, areas for families, and other service facilities.

The tour also included a civil defense center and a sewage treatment plant, with the aim of providing water for irrigation of crops and green spaces in the city, and other development projects.

Mansour bin Zayed:

• “Zayed founded our country on science, and laid the first building block for an educational renaissance with a proactive vision for the future.”

• “We aim for our educational institutions to be beacons of knowledge, experience and life, a source of inspiration for generations, and arenas of knowledge that enhance our identity and national heritage.”