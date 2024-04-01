













OpenIA's new Artificial Intelligence can clone your voice









OpenIA presents Voice Engine, its tool that allows you to clone voices quickly and accurately. The company takes a new step to the generation of synthetic voices.

Voice Engine will be introduced in late 2022, Since then it has been updated and now allows you to clone any voice accurately from an audio sample that is only 15 seconds long.

Although it is not the first artificial intelligence tool aimed at cloning voices from samples, OpenIA significantly reduces the length of reference audio necessary for the AI ​​to be able to reproduce the specific voice.

OpenIA can clone your voice exactly

According to the company, all you need is a 15-second voice recording and a text. With that, AI is capable of cloning the voice and narrating the content of the text in a realistic way and with a bit of emotion.

Source: Growtika on Unsplash

Of course OpenIA is aware of the risks that its new tool brings, which is why they insist on following a cautious and informed approach.. Likewise, analyze all the risks that we would have with the improper use of Voice Engine.

Voice Engine is not available to the general public. Even the same company does not confirm a release date. The tests that are being carried out serve to make a final decision on whether to implement this technology in their services.

From the Official site You can check the tests that are done.

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)