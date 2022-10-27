The City of Lorca has opened in the Barranco Hondo Waste Management Center a collection point for pruning debris and clearing of individuals who until now lacked a place to deposit them. It will be open every day of the year, including holidays, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in winter and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. in summer. An authorized manager will remove this material for recycling and use as compost.

With this initiative, a solution is put to “one of the great problems of the garden” after the prohibition of the burning of this waste, which was the most frequent formula to dispose of it until a few months ago and the demand of unions such as Asaja is addressed and Upa, said the mayor, Diego José Mateos, who together with the councilors of the Environment and Municipal Companies, José Luis Ruiz and Francisco Morales, supervised the installation on Thursday.

A limited space of 600 square meters is enabled next to the access control to the center, which is monitored by security cameras to ensure that users only throw organic matter. Mateos appealed to citizens for a “responsible use” of this deposit.

Morales added that his department has launched an information campaign so that citizens are aware of this service. Failure to comply with Law 7/2022, which prohibits the burning of agricultural remains, is sanctioned with fines that can reach 3.5 million euros. He added that the larger volume of pruning debris should be deposited at the clean points in Barranco Hondo and the logistics center in Limusa.

Ruiz reported that the City Council has imposed 11 fines for the burning of stubble in recent months and that they were minor infractions with an economic penalty of 900 euros.