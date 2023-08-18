Frankfurt Central Station was opened 135 years ago. Since then it has been expanded, remodeled, pierced – and yet untouched by the changes around it. But now his birth defect is to be cured.

A photo from the early years: The new main station outside the city. Until its opening, the trains ran to the three western stations at the Gallusanlage. Image: Getty

Vtransport projects take a long time? Yes, of couse. But even in seemingly uncomplicated epochs without exaggerated planning law, they required a lot of time. It took more than two decades from the first considerations for a central train station in Frankfurt to its opening on August 18, 1888. Two decades – as much time as is currently calculated until the opening of the long-distance railway tunnel under the city center. If this ambitious project can be realized by around 2040 – it would be a strange parallelism across the generations. Twice two decades, for building the most outstanding transport building in the city in the 19th century and for its most important change since now in the twenty-first, at the same time belatedly healing a birth defect.

Manfred Koehler Head of department of the Rhein-Main editorial team of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Because the Frankfurt Central Station, whose opening on Friday marks the 135th anniversary, may have been of central importance for the transport of the city, the region and the entire country since the first day and to this day – it has the shortcoming that it is a terminus station, so the trains have to change direction. This maneuver takes time, even if it is easier with the modern railcar trains from the ICE to the regional train with driver’s cabs on both sides than when using locomotives that have to be uncoupled and coupled. In addition, the central location of the main station is paid for by the fact that the trains heading east and coming from there travel a wide semicircle around Frankfurt, crossing the Main twice.