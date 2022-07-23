In the third match of the pre-season the Nerazzurri fall in France: the 22-year-old decides in the first minute of injury time

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

Inter loses the first friendly match of this pre-season, with a mocking corner kick at the end, but brings to Milan from Lens a clear conviction far beyond the negative result: we still need to put fuel in our legs, and this was known, but we did not he can never, ever ignore the pair of highly titled forwards. If in the first half without Lu-La there was a sleepy Inter and at times suffering against the willing French guys; in the second half, or rather in just half an hour, with the Lu-La shelling, several occasions were born. It is certainly no coincidence, while Openda’s final goal can be considered rather random.

First half – Simone’s initial choice is conservative, nostalgic, he remembers damn last season: in attack the Lu-La rests and finally we return to talk about Dzeko and Correa, the two who had to be sacrificed on the altar of Dybala. And, instead, they are there too and they will also be needed in the next few months: it is as if Inzaghi had wanted to remember that Inter does not live on Lautaro and Lukaku alone, even if the address of the match will say something else. In this third friendly match, the first with the overwhelming majority of the owners thrown in (apart from the attacking couple), the Nerazzurri coach still took a small step towards building his bis team: the much talked about and still injured Skriniar was just missing, replaced by the handyman Darmian, plus the fatigued Gosens on the left replaced by Lazaro, who showed himself more than for crosses because in one action he lost both shoe and insole. Then the rest is the skeleton of Inter that we have seen and that we will often see, with two thirds of the starting super defense (De Vrij and Bastoni), Dumfries already snappy on the right and the same good old hinge Barella-Brozo-Calha in the middle. Against Lens, a team built with a very offensive mentality and with the former Fofana in the role of director and raider, the difference in preparation is seen above all in the first half: their championship starts a week before ours and the intensity of the French pressing it is definitely superior. And so, with the stadium as full and festive as when PSG arrives here, little Lens manages in a while to create a few too many pitfalls for a very attentive Handanovic. While the only Nerazzurri conclusion of the first 45 ‘is a phone call from Dzeko, a little for those who should not make the prodigal son Romelu regret. See also Sinner, champion from ... textbook: "I was good at school, but I latch on pay TV"

The recovery – The second half then opens with a comfortable header saved by the goalkeeper Samba who, on the restart of the action, inadvertently touches Dumfries with his elbow: the Dutchman does not take it well and fights with half Lens, until he gets a yellow card. It is also a small spark that wakes everyone from torpor, before Simone Inzaghi calls the cavalry to sixtieth: he changes seven in total (initially only Barella, Darmian, Lazaro and Handa survive), but above all he throws the dreaded Lu-La into the field. And in a few minutes you can see the difference between one couple and the other: Lukaku tears on poor Wooh, mistreats him as he did with the backs of the Serie A defenders and, as in the good old days, serves the twin Lautaro ready to shoot, but for a time the Argentine’s aim betrays. It is just an example of what can happen with those two united and close, given that after a short time on a cross from Lazaro it is the Belgian himself who touches the goal. In general it is the celestial mechanics that reactivates and that brings Lautaro back to miss another goal not from him: details, it is the connection that hits. Even if then, on time, the joke materializes with the final goal from a corner kick: the parable of Openda mocked Cordaz, Handanovic’s substitute in the foreign exchange soup. See also At Camp Nou it is super Zielinski: Napoli makes 1-1 with Barça

July 23, 2022 (change July 23, 2022 | 20:49)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Opendas #flash #mocked #Inter #91st #minute #Inzaghi #knocked #Lens #recovery