OpenBank reactive your capture campaign. The Santander Digital Bank will give 60 euros to those who open account in the entity and enter a minimum of 300 euros, One of the lowest amounts currently required in the market to access this type of bonuses.

The offer will be in force until next day 24, Included, and will be activated just by introducing the promotional code “Open60m”. To access the bonus They must keep the balance during, at least six months, Until September 24 of this year.

The payment of the 60 euros will receive it before April 30, once the hiring conditions have been completed. If once the incentive is obtained Commitments are breachedthe bank would apply a penalty by a certain amount depending on the time that the required balance has maintained.

The “Open current account” to obtain the prize is Free of maintenance, administration and cancellation commissions and includes one free debit card For the first account holder.

The bank makes more than 7,000 ATMs of Banco Santander and Euro Automatic Cash available to its customers to remove cash without commissions, and also allows standard and immediate transfers to free euros.