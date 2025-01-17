OpenAI and the startup Retro Biosciences have created a new artificial intelligence (AI) model that could help add 10 years to the average lifespan of humans, according to a report from MIT Technology Review. The project represents the first foray of the company led by Sam Altman into the field of biological data.

The automatic language system, called GPT-4b, is the result of a year of joint research. He was trained to suggest ways to redesign Yamanaka factors, a specific set of proteins with the ability to convert human skin cells into pluripotent stem cells that can regenerate any tissue in the body.

These investment funds are seriously committed to health science and technology In Mexico there are about 300 healthtech startupsbut most focus on telemedicine and digital pharmacies. We spoke with three investment funds that are really committed to scientific and technological development.

The efficiency of in vitro cell reprogramming is currently limited. It registers average success rates of less than 1% after weeks of treatment. OpenAI claims that the suggestions generated by its AI allowed Retro Biosciences scientists to optimize this process. Their preliminary evaluations indicate that the modifications proposed by the computer program increased the effectiveness of two of the Yamanaka factors by more than 50 times.

“In general, these modified proteins, from the results shown by GPT-4b, appear to be more functional than those that the scientists were able to produce on their own,” says John Hallman, an OpenAI researcher and one of the main developers of the model.

OpenAI is committed to science

Conventional molecular intervention methods are limited in the number of modifications they can explore, due to the complexity of proteins. Typical proteins are made up of hundreds of amino acids, each with up to 20 possible variants. The reprogramming possibilities are almost endless. OpenAI highlights that GPT-4b tends to analyze up to a third of these amino acids.

GPT-4b differs slightly from Google’s AlphaFold algorithm, which has the ability to predict the structure that proteins can adopt. Altman’s organization claims that their model works with flexible, unstructured proteins in particular.

The creator of ChatGPT emphasizes that her model was trained with “examples of protein sequences from many species and with information about which proteins tend to interact with each other.” He explains that the Retro Biosciences team used a stimulus strategy similar to the “few opportunity” method, in which a user interacts with a chatbot introducing several examples with their respective answers, followed by an additional case for the model to generate a specific answer.

The OpenAI proposal It has not yet been validated by external scientistsbecause the model used in the first tests is still in beta phase. Despite this, Aaron Jaech, a researcher at the firm, assures that “this project aims to demonstrate that we take our contribution to science seriously. But we still need to determine whether the capabilities of the new model will be introduced to the world independently or incorporated into our latest reasoning systems.”