Mira Murati resigned from Openai in September. She left her position as director of Technology (CTO) in the company founded by Sam Altman: “I want to create the time and space to make my own exploration.” The rumor that allied Silicon Valley was that his withdrawal was due to the personal dream of founding his own company.

Today announces that, indeed, it is the CEO of a new public benefit corporation called Thinking Machines Lab. Their mission is to develop first -class AI models, with the aim of making them more useful and accessible.

Mira Murati abandoned Openai but is more optimistic than ever about the general AI In the Wired interview event, the former Openai Mira Murati CTO said he is still creating his own company, but that general artificial intelligence is one of his priorities.

Murati’s sand grain

Murati believes that there is a great gap between the rapid advance of AI and the compression of technology by the public. Not even the most advanced scientists know thoroughly the abilities and limitations of AI. Thinking Machines Lab intends to fill that lagoon incorporating accessibility from the beginning; He also promises to share his work by publishing technical notes, articles and real code.

This strategy is based on Murati’s conviction that we are still in the early stages of AI and that competition is far from closed. Although Deepseek’s appearance and his advanced reasoning models due to a usual cost fraction landed after Murati began planning his laboratory, they claim the idea that “newcomers” can compete with more efficient models.

However, Thinking Machines Lab will compete in the high range of the great language models (LLM). “Ultimately, the most advanced systems will lead to the most transformative applications and benefits, such as allowing new scientific discoveries and advances in engineering,” writes the company in an entry of Blog. Although the term “AGI” (general artificial intelligence) is not used, Thinking Machines Lab believes that increasing the capabilities of its models to the highest level is vital to fill the emptiness it has identified. Building these models, even with the efficiency of the Deepseek era, will be expensive. Murati’s company has not yet announced who his investors are, but is confident in collecting the necessary millions.

Look Murati, former chief of technology in Openai, seeks to create a new Startup of AI, indicates a report Openai’s former director of Technology could receive more than 100 million dollars in a first round of financing, according to unofficial information.

Recruitment of specialists

Murati’s proposal attracted an impressive team of researchers and scientists, many of whom have Openai in his curriculum. Among them are the former research vice president Barret Zoph; Current Director of Technology (CTO) of Thinking Machines Lab, Multimodal Research Chief Alexander Kirillov, Special Projects Chief John Lachman and principal researcher Luke Metz, who left Open AI a few months ago. The chief scientist will be John Schulman, a key chatgpt inventor who left Openai by Anthropic last summer. Others come from competitors such as Google and Mistral AI.

The team settled in a San Francisco office at the end of last year and has already started with several projects. Although it is not clear how its products will be, Thinking Machines Lan indicates that they will not be imitations of Chatgpt or Claude, but models that optimize collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence. The American inventor Danny Hillis dreamed of this collaboration between people and machines more than 30 years ago. Hillis, disciple of the AI ​​pioneer, Marvin Minsky, built a supercomputer with powerful chips that worked in parallel, precursor of the Clusters that today manage the AI. The project was called Thinking Machines. In 1994, the company declared bankruptcy. Now a variation of his name, and perhaps his legacy, belongs to Murati.

Article published in Wired. Adapted by Alondra Flores.