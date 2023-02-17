By Anna Tong

SAN FRANCISCO, Florida (Reuters) – OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, said on Thursday night it is developing an update that will allow users to customize the chatbot as it works to address concerns about AI bias. .

The Microsoft-backed startup said it has worked to mitigate political bias and other issues, but also wants to accommodate more diverse viewpoints.

“That means allowing system responses that other people (including us) might strongly disagree with,” said the company, which believes offering personalization is the way forward. Still, “there will always be some limits on system behavior,” OpenAI said.

ChatGPT, launched in November last year, is capable of producing human-like responses, sparking strong interest in the technology behind it, called generative AI.

The startup’s announcement comes the same week that some media have pointed out that responses from Microsoft’s new Bing search engine, developed by OpenAI, are potentially dangerous and that the technology may not be ready for widespread public use.

OpenAI said that ChatGPT is first trained on large sets of text available on the Internet. As a second step, humans review a smaller dataset and the app is given guidance on what to do in different situations.

For example, in the event that a user requests adult, violent, or hate speech content, the human reviewer should direct ChatGPT to respond with something like “I can’t respond to that.”

If asked about a controversial topic, reviewers should allow ChatGPT to answer the question, but offer to describe points of view of different people and movements, rather than trying to “get the right point of view on these complex topics,” he explained. the company.