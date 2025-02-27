Openai has presented GPT-4.5, the new version of its extensive language model. With this update, the company promises that interactions with its Chatbot They will feel more natural, enriching areas such as writing, programming and resolution of practical problems.

“We share GPT-4.5 as an advance of research to better understand its strengths and limitations. We are still exploring their abilities and we are eager to see how people use it in ways that perhaps we did not expect,” says the company through A brief statement.

GPT-4.5 Replace the previous version, GPT-4O. Although the exact differences were not explained, emphasis was emphasized that the update will prevent artificial intelligence from “alucine”. The blog also clarifies that the update makes chatgpt more reliable, concise and conversational

How to access GPT-4.5 in chatgpt

The language model is available for all Pro and developer users, regardless of the country in which they are. In the following weeks it will be enabled for Plus and Team users. To activate it, it is necessary for a user to go the model selector in the chatgpt applications.

The cost of chatgpt plus is $ 20 per month. For now it offers access to the GPT-4 model, while the free version uses the GPT-3.5 version. With the subscription, the performance of the consultations and the answers during the high demand hours is improved.

“With each new order of magnitude of computing new capabilities come. GPT-4.5 is a model on the border of what is possible in not supervised learning. We are still surprised by the creativity of the community when discovering new unexpected skills and cases. With GPT-4.5, we invite you to explore the border of non-supervised learning and discover new capabilities with us, ”says Openai.