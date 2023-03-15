A technical report published by the Californian company OpenAI at the same time that it presented the GPT-4 version, recommended that caution should be exercised in the use of this generative artificial intelligence (AI) model and use “the exact protocol (such as the revision human, substantiating with additional context, or avoiding high-risk uses altogether) depending on the needs of each application.”

The document details that in various tests with experts in the field, “GPT-4 presents risks similar to smaller language models, such as the generation of harmful advice, code with errors or inaccurate information. However, the additional capabilities of the model lead to new areas of risk.”

Specialists in fields such as AI long-term alignment risks, cybersecurity, biorisk, and international security tested the model. “Their findings allowed us to test behavior in high-risk areas that require specialized assessment, as well as assess risks that will be relevant to very advanced AIs, such as the pursuit of power.”

The report adds that the resulting recommendations and training data collected by these experts were incorporated into the model, “for example, we have collected additional data to improve GPT-4’s ability to reject requests on how to synthesize hazardous chemicals.”

The ChatGPT artificial intelligence interface is characterized by generating all types of texts on demand and its successor, GPT-4, reaches “a large-scale multimodal level that can accept image and text inputs and produce written outputs,” the company reported. .

OpenAI highlights that “it can be used in a wide range of applications, such as dialog systems, text summarization, and machine translation. As such, they have been the subject of much interest and progress in recent years.

In the past months, multiple specialized articles have been published that show the flaws in the GPT models in operation.

The text released by the developer states the capabilities of GPT-4 and devotes a good part of its length to explaining the way in which the risks and limitations of the interface were dealt with.

Analysis of the challenges

He adds that “the capabilities and limitations of GPT-4 create significant and novel security challenges, and we believe that careful study of these challenges is an important area of ​​investigation given the potential social impact (…) Some of the risks we foresee they are about bias, misinformation, overconfidence, privacy, cybersecurity and proliferation.”

He maintains that in general, he is “unaware of the events that have occurred after the vast majority of his pre-training data was interrupted in September 2019, and he does not learn from his experience. He can sometimes make simple reasoning errors that don’t seem to match the competition in so many domains, or be overly gullible in accepting obviously false claims from a user.

“It can fail at difficult problems in the same way as humans, such as introducing security vulnerabilities into the code it produces. You can also safely be wrong in your predictions, without taking care to double-check your work when you are likely to be wrong.