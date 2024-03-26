The company presented Sora, its video generation platform, in Hollywood, with the aim of introducing AI in upcoming films.

Can we expect a future where films are made with ever higher levels of automation? It's a more than legitimate question, now that OpenAI has decided to open up to the possibility of revolutionize the film industry presenting its automatic video generation system, known as “Sora“, to the influential Hollywood directors and film studios. The company is actively involving key figures and has already met with various stakeholders to encourage the adoption of its artificial intelligence project in the films of tomorrow.

The innovative prospects of this tool have already been recognized by industry experts, coexisting with natural doubts and concerns regarding the replacement of human workers with AI models, raising concerns regarding a paradigm shift in the approach to film production.

AI-shaped dreams OpenAI presented Sora, its innovative tool developed to create videos from simple text requests, to studio directors Sora is a text-to-video generative artificial intelligence model, i.e. specialized in generation of videos starting from text.

Leveraging the advanced capabilities of other AI models, it generates visually engaging narrative from simple written prompts.

The model has already caused quite a stir thanks to demo videos which amaze with their richness of detail. OpenAI is actively introducing Sora to filmmakers and studios, however, it intends to follow a phased strategy to introduce its technologies, ensuring a smooth transition and involving artists and creatives in the process.

By moving to terrain where there is a strong risk of being considered a threat, the intent is to demonstrate how Sora can integrate positively in film production processes. While some filmmakers may still prefer traditional special effects, the use of AI is likely to become more widespread in the film industry over time.

Adopting technologies like Sora could potentially improve efficiency and reduce production costsespecially in the complex visual creation phases or scenes that are difficult to create.