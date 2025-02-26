OpenAI has expanded access to the ‘advanced voice mode’ to free chatgpt users, so that they can have a real -time fluid conversation with the ‘chatbot’ in a daily preview.

The technology company has updated the base model that drives the ‘Advanced voice mode’ to use GPT-4o Mini on ita more efficient version than GPT-4O (the model that first enabled the voice chat).

The updated version is more efficient and “maintains the pace of natural conversation and expressive tone”, as they claim from OpenAI in a statement. This has also allowed expanding the availability of the voice chat, going from A monthly view to a daily for free chatgpt users.

The update will be implemented in the next few days on all chatgpt platforms globally. With this, users may have fluid conversations in real time with the ‘chatbot’, which will offer instant responses, interjections and a more expressive intonation.