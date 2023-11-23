Sam Altman will return to the role of CEO of OpenAIthe company that gave birth to the famous generative Artificial Intelligence of ChatGPT, the startup announced Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter. This comes after a considerable pressure from employees and investors on the board of directors, who had removed him less than a week ago.

OpenAI: Sam Altman’s return as CEO of ChatGPT that amazes everyone

Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will meet at OpenAI board of directors. Taylor will assume the position of president. Adam D’Angelo, co-founder and CEO of Quora, a question-and-answer startup, will retain his position on the board.

OpenAI said:

“We are working together to finalize the details. Thank you very much for your patience.”

On Monday, hundreds of employees, including co-founder Ilya Sutskever, have signed a letter threatening to moving to work with Altman at Microsoft if the board had not resigned and Altman had not been reinstated. In response, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman will join Microsoft to create a new AI lab.

Initially, the board announced that Mira Murati, OpenAI’s chief technology officer, would take over the role of CEO, but the decision was revoked following employee requests.

Sam Altman wrote on X:

“With Satya’s new advice and support, I can’t wait to get back to OpenAI and consolidate our strong partnership with Microsoft.”

Nadella praised the changes in OpenAI’s board, calling them an “essential first step towards a more stable governance, well-informed and effective.” She highlighted the key roles of Altman, Greg and the leadership team in ensuring OpenAI’s continued success.

Saturday, the possibility of Altman’s rapid reinstatement emerged when important investors, including Microsoft, Tiger Global, Thrive Capital and Sequoia Capital, worked to reverse the board’s decision from the previous day. These companies, not part of the council, they were in fact surprised by the decision.