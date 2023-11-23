Several researchers on OpenAI’s staff sent a letter to the board of directors shortly before the dismissal of Sam Altman as CEO, as published by the Reuters agency and the specialized medium The Information, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter. In it, they warned of a powerful discovery of artificial intelligence that, according to them, could threaten humanity. It’s unclear what role that letter played in Altman’s firing. Sources cited by Reuters point it out as decisive, while the specialized medium The Verge He assures that the letter did not reach the council and that it had nothing to do with Altman’s dismissal.

On the eve of his sudden dismissal, Altman spoke at the executives’ summit held in parallel with the Asia Pacific Economic Association (Apec). “Four times in the history of OpenAI, most recently just a couple of weeks ago, I have had the opportunity to be in the room where we push the veil of ignorance back and the frontier of discovery forward, and to be able to do it “It is the professional honor of my life,” he said there. In principle, no special importance was given to the comment nor was it known what specific developments it referred to.

According to The Information, Some OpenAI employees believe Altman’s words were referring to an innovation made by the company’s researchers earlier this year that would allow them to develop much more powerful artificial intelligence models, according to a person familiar with the matter. The technical breakthrough, led by OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, raised concerns among some employees that the company did not have adequate safeguards in place to commercialize such advanced AI models.

According to sources cited by Reuters, the letter was one of the factors in a long list of grievances that led to Altman’s dismissal. The agency has not been able to obtain a copy of the letter or speak to the investigators who wrote it. According to one of the sources, board member Mira Murati, initially chosen as Altman’s interim replacement, mentioned the project, called Q*, to employees on Wednesday and said a letter had been sent to the board before Altman’s firing, which was then has been reinstated due to pressure from employees and investors.

After the publication of the news, an OpenAI spokesperson told Reuters that Murati had informed employees of what the media was going to publish, but that he did not comment on the veracity of the information. According to it, the maker of ChatGPT has made progress on Q* (pronounced Q-Star), which some internally believe could be a breakthrough in the search for superintelligence (that surpasses human intelligence), also known as artificial intelligence. general (AGI). Other sources familiar with the Q* project, however, do not consider it to be a groundbreaking advance.

Math problems

Thanks to its enormous computing resources, the new model was able to solve certain mathematical problems. Although it only performs math at the level of elementary school students, passing those types of tests made researchers very optimistic about Q*’s future success, the source said. Unlike a calculator that can solve a limited number of operations, the IAG can generalize, learn and understand.

Researchers consider mathematics to be the frontier of generative AI development. Today, generative AI is good at writing and translating languages ​​by statistically predicting the next word, like in ChatGPT. The answers to the same question can vary greatly. But gaining the ability to do mathematical calculations where there is only one correct answer implies that AI would have a greater reasoning capacity that would resemble human intelligence. This could apply, for example, to novel scientific research, AI researchers believe.

According to Reuters, in their letter to the council, the researchers pointed out the prowess of AI and its potential danger. Computer scientists have been debating for a long time about the danger posed by superintelligent machines, if they considered, for example, that they were interested in the destruction of humanity. On the OpenAI board there were two people very sensitive to these risks, who have resigned as part of the agreement for Altman’s return.

According to the letter that the employees have sent to the board asking for their resignation, these independents conveyed to the directors that allowing the destruction of the company could be consistent with its mission in favor of humanity. And, in fact, they hired a new interim boss, Emmet Shear, who describes himself as a apocalyptic in favor of stopping the development of artificial intelligence, although he later collaborated in the return of Altman.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.