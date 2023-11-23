These days things have not gone well at the OpenAI company, given that since the dismissal of its previous CEO, the workers have turned against the direct board, and that is summarized in a threatening letter in the that many would leave their positions unless they returned to Sam Altman. And now, new information has emerged that a high-grade warning was issued before this whole mess was made.

As reported, researchers from the company itself have sent a statement to the board in which they express themselves in artificial intelligence that could endanger humanity. All of this would be a project called Q*. A spokesperson for OpenAI said that a message, sent by the long-time executive Look Murati, alerted staff to certain media stories without commenting on their accuracy, so there are some issues to close.

People at the company believe Q* could be a breakthrough in the startup’s pursuit of what is known as artificial general intelligence (AGI), one of the people told online media. OpenAI defines AGI as autonomous systems that outperform humans in more economically valuable tasks.

The new model was even said to be able to solve certain mathematical problems, the person said on condition of anonymity because the individual was not authorized to speak on behalf of the company. Although only performing mathematics at the level of primary school students, access to this type of testing has made researchers very optimistic about the future success of Q*s, but it remains to be verified.

For now, they will continue doing research to optimize this artificial intelligence.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: For now things are very complicated in this company, but a quick resolution is expected. Above all, how the board of directors is going to respond to the request that they return to the CEO.