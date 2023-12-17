After the recent changes in direction that have cast doubt on the presidency of Sam Altman head of his own Artificial Intelligence company – OpenAI – it seems that work on AI is progressing faster and faster. In fact, we are talking about a superhuman artificial intelligencethat is, a prototype of intelligence that will have intellectual abilities and faculties superior to that of humans. At least this is the premise and the ambitious if not futuristic objective set by OpenAI.

The development of superhuman artificial intelligence, but what is it?

The development of artificial intelligence systems with capabilities superior to human ones, called “superhuman”, represents a significant challenge for the world and constitutes perhaps the most critical technological issue not yet resolved in our era. This perspective is shared by Leonard Aschenbrenner, member of OpenAI's Superalignment team. In an interview with TechCrunch together with colleagues Collin Burns and Pavel Izmailov, Aschenbrenner illustrated the efforts of the company, led by Sam Altman, to maintain control over current and future technology.

The group, formed a July and led by Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and chief scientist of OpenAI, finds itself operating and working on decidedly delicate terrain. While some experts believe it is premature focus on aligning superhuman AI models, others consider this prospect a detour. Although Altman takes a cautious stance and has built a team to face “catastrophic risks“, many believe that technology will not immediately bring about the end of the world. Instead, there is speculation that Superalignment's approach may serve to distract from the current regulatory debate over artificial intelligence.

On the technical sideSutskever's team opted to use less advanced AI models, such as GPT-2, to interact with a more sophisticated model, GPT-4. This approach simulates the management that humans they might have against a superhuman artificial intelligence. As Izmailov explains, he is similar to a “middle school student trying to supervise a university student.”

Superalignment work will be rendered accessible to all, since, as Aschenbrenner points out, their mission is to contribute to the safety not only of their own models, but also of those developed by other laboratories and of advanced artificial intelligence in general. This approach is critical to building AI that safely benefits all of humanity.

The ethical risks potentially arising from the development of superhuman artificial intelligence

The first ethical risk that comes to mind from the development of artificial intelligence that surpasses the cognitive and intellectual capabilities of a human being is what technology turned against his “creator”, or gets out of hand in any way. Concrete examples could be represented by independent management of all digital services connected to each other – the so-called Internet Of Things (IoT) – which may not act in favor of man, but against him.

Also all IT security systems, especially connected to critical infrastructures – such as hospitals, industries, political government centers, intelligence systems – could be damaged or targeted by hypothetical attacks coming from superhuman artificial intelligence “emancipated” from human domination. They may seem absurd and dystopian hypothesesbut the reality of the facts presents us with a potentially unlimited scenario, since it is the development of artificial intelligence itself that is virtually limitless.

Therefore some issues emerge ethical reflections important on the development and control of superhuman artificial intelligence, which could certainly be better managed maintaining absolute transparency of development processes of AI first, and secondly the policy on this technology should be coordinated by global governance that acts simultaneously and in concert. Unfortunately, the second option will not be easily feasible, due to conflicts of interest of a purely geopolitical nature, but it will certainly be strictly necessary for this new technology to be at the service of man and not harm him. A striking and very positive example is the one proposed by the European Union: the AI ​​act.