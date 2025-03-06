Openai plans to launch a series of specialized artificial intelligence agents, whose cost could reach $ 20,000 per month, according to a recent report by The Information. These tools would be designed to meet the needs of the business sector, with the ability to execute various customer assistance tasks, business planning, engineering of software and doctoral level research autonomously.

The publication indicates that the company led by Sam Altman has designed a staggered marketing strategy with three levels of subscription. The basic plan, aimed at high -income professionals, would cost $ 2,000 per month and offered an agent capable of identifying and classifying business opportunities. The intermediate membership would have an initial price of $ 10,000 and would provide an assistant with advanced skills for the development of software. The option Premium It would include an AI system for assistance in doctoral level research, with a cost of up to $ 20,000 per month.

While the initial investment for companies could be high, The Information It emphasizes that these agents would operate without interruptions 365 days a year, which would make them profitable. However, doubts persist about the reliability of your performance and privacy controls associated with its use.

AI agents, unlike traditional conversational attendees (or Chatbots), they use advanced language and algorithms models to interact with digital environments, execute multiple actions and solve tasks autonomously on behalf of users.

Openai launched Operator in past weeks, an agent with these characteristics capable of performing daily tasks online. This system is enabled to interpret screenshots, interact with graphic user interfaces and perform multiple steps processes without human intervention. Its operation is based on an architecture known as Computer-Useing agent (CUA), built on the GPT-4o model. Some specialists have warned that this last AI model could represent a risk for privacy, acting as a “data vacuum.”

The future of OpenAi, between privacy and profitability

OpenAI’s privacy policy indicates a wide collection of data, including personal and use information, as well as the content provided by users. Chatgpt uses this information to train its models, unless this option is deactivated in the configuration or the business version is used.

Openai states that individual data “anonymity.” However, Angus Allan, product director of the Digital Createfuture consultant, suggests that the company’s strategy seems to be “to collect everything now and order it later.” Allan points out that its privacy policy explicitly establishes that all user contributions are collected and reserves the right to train their models with them.

The “user content” clause could also include voice images and data, according to the Executive. “It is a steroid data vacuum cleaner, and it puts everything in black and white. Politics has not changed significantly with GPT-4O, but given its greatest capabilities, The scope of what constitutes ‘user content’ has been expanded drastically, “he emphasizes.