It would compete with other companies that already manufacture robots with advanced features, such as Boston Dynamics or Tesla.

OpenAI has considered building a humanoid robot, with which it hopes to expand its technology beyond its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology, as confirmed by sources related to the company to ‘The Information’.

The technology firm had already considered working on this project a few years ago, but in 2021 it abandoned it to focus on its most popular tool, ChatGPTreleased in November 2022.

Likewise, that same year it closed its robotics division, as recently recalled by The Information, which recently shared the testimony of “two people with direct knowledge” of OpenAI’s plans.

These sources have confirmed that OpenAI has now opted to resume this projectwhich is why in recent months it has invested in other companies that work on this type of humanoids, such as Figure and 1X, along with the “general purpose AI” company Physical Intelligence.









As media such as TechCrunch point out, if it goes ahead with its plans, the ChatGPT developer will have to catch up on both the ‘hardware’ section as in the AI ​​systems that drive them.

In addition, would compete with other firms that already manufacture robots with advanced features, such as Boston Dynamics or teslawhich train these humanoids to have human behavior and interact with the environment around them.